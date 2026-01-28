Bridgeport Business Owner Brings Ice House America to the City, Changing Access to Purified Ice and Drinking Water with 24-Hour, Low-Cost Availability

New 24-Hour Site Expands Access to Purified Ice and Drinking Water at Lower Cost

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local business owner and Connecticut resident Nick Mirabile has introduced Ice House America to Bridgeport, providing the community with 24-hour access to purified ice and drinking water at 60 Circular Avenue. Produced on demand and never handled, the ice and water are available at a fraction of the cost of traditional retail alternatives.

For consumers, the model changes what they're paying for. Instead of covering the cost of packaging, transportation, and repeated handling, customers pay primarily for the ice and water itself. The result is cleaner, safer product that is consistently available and significantly less expensive than traditional retail options.

At the Bridgeport location, Ice House America offers up to 24 pounds of ice for $5 and five gallons of purified drinking water for $3 — prices that are up to 40 percent lower for ice and more than 50 percent lower for water, respectively, than typical regional retail options.

At a time when the cost of everyday necessities continues to rise, the Ice House America model offers communities a more efficient way to access purified ice and drinking water by eliminating unnecessary cost and handling from the supply chain.

Mirabile brings Ice House America to Bridgeport as part of a broader pattern of identifying operational inefficiencies and introducing scalable solutions that deliver real value to the community. He also owns an Amazon Delivery Service operation with more than 70 trucks and previously launched a successful BIRD scooter rental business, each focused on improving access, reliability, and cost efficiency at the local level.

"When I looked closely at how ice and water are traditionally produced and sold, it was clear that consumers were paying for distance, handling, and packaging rather than the product itself," Mirabile said. "Ice House America applies the same logic I look for in any business decision: produce locally, remove unnecessary steps, and deliver higher quality at a lower cost. That combination makes a meaningful difference for the people who rely on these essentials every day."

The Bridgeport installation marks Ice House America's entry into Connecticut and reflects a growing shift toward localized, on-site production of everyday essentials. Additional information about Ice House America ice and water vending opportunities is available on the company's website.

