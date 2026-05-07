BridgePort Financial Solutions Names Industry Veteran Clara Sierra Managing Director

Sierra to Lead Advisor Support and RIA Succession Strategy Implementation, Driving Growth Across All Business Models

PHOENIX, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgePort Financial Solutions ("BridgePort"), a registered investment adviser (RIA) dedicated to providing optionality to fee-only independent advisors, announced the appointment of financial services and wealth management industry veteran Clara Sierra as managing director. In this role, she will serve as the senior executive driving the firm's strategy, growth and performance, and leadership of the BridgePort wealth management platform.

Reporting to Jeff Vivacqua, Cambridge's President, Growth and Development, Sierra will provide enterprise‑level leadership across advisor experience, wealth management delivery, technology enablement, operations, compliance partnership, and organic and M&A-based growth initiatives. Cambridge launched BridgePort in 2024 to address the unique challenges faced by advisory firms in today's rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

"Clara's approach and values aligned perfectly with our vision for BridgePort, which offers an advisory and succession platform with optionality not offered elsewhere," said Vivacqua. "Her experience across the wealth management marketplace provides a unique understanding of RIAs' evolving needs and how a business like BridgePort can solve pressing issues facing RIAs and their clients through multiple business and growth models."

Sierra has more than 35 years of financial services experience across all aspects of the wealth management industry. Most recently, she served as Senior Director, Industry Practice Lead – Asset Management, for Moody's Analytics. Before that, she was Senior Vice President, Business Development, for Amundi Pioneer Investments' Independent Broker-Dealer Channel. She has held senior executive roles at Sentinel Investments, AIG Advisor Group (now Osaic) and Alliance Capital.

"BridgePort has been a collaborative partner for RIAs seeking solutions to their needs today in order to reach their goals in the future," said Sierra. "The firm's integrity and commitment to the values of kindness and excellence, position us as a premier destination for leading RIAs seeking meaningful options for advisory and succession solutions that enable them to deliver exceptional support to clients."

About BridgePort

BridgePort Financial Solutions, LLC is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm supports fee-only independent advisory firms in the pursuit of building enduring businesses. BridgePort is committed to serving independent advisors with a range of customizable solutions for technology, succession and acquisition, practice management, business consulting, outsourcing, and more. Learn more about BridgePort here.

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence.

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc. Learn more at joincambridge.com.

Contact: Jeff Wulf, BridgePort, [email protected]

SOURCE BridgePort Financial Solutions