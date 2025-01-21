BridgePort Surpasses $2 Billion in Total AUA in 2024

Investments and acquisitions solidify BridgePort's role as a platform provider and leader in creative succession planning and organic growth solutions.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgePort Financial Solutions ("BridgePort"), a registered investment adviser firm dedicated to providing optionality to succession planning, advisory platforms, and organic growth support to fee-only independent advisors, completed two additional acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2024: PearTree Advisory Group and Premier Wealth Advisors. Combined the firms represent over $400 million in assets under advisement (AUA).

BridgePort was founded on the belief that today's financial professional business owners want the ability to design a succession plan that fits their goals. Those goals need options that can include selling a minority, majority, or 100% stake in their businesses. In return, each investment and acquisition that BridgePort completes adds a history of excellence in comprehensive financial planning, investment management, family office services, and corporate retirement plans to the firm.

"These recent deals further BridgePort's purpose and commitment to provide advisors with tailored solutions for business continuity, succession planning, and long-term growth that ultimately benefit the clients," said Eddie Rollins, Managing Director of BridgePort. "We are thrilled to welcome these advisors, their teams, and their clients to BridgePort. Together, we'll continue delivering exceptional service and customized solutions to clients across the country."

BridgePort provides teams with access to an advisory platform designed to streamline and enhance their client experiences, while achieving their business planning goals. Additionally, BridgePort is focused on solutions for its financial professionals to continue to grow organically through its practice management, outsourcing services, investment management, and networking opportunities.

About BridgePort

BridgePort is a national RIA firm that supports fee-only independent advisory firms in the pursuit of building enduring businesses. BridgePort is committed to serving independent advisors with a range of customizable solutions for continuity and succession planning, advisory technology, organic and acquisition growth, practice management, outsourcing services, and more. Learn more about BridgePort here.

Contact: Jeff Wulf, Senior Vice President, BridgePort: [email protected] or 877-411-2737

