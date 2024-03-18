Bridger Consulting Acquires DeepBench to Expand their Expert Insights Technology Platform

In a strategic move set to redefine the $3 billion Expert Insights Industry, Bridger Consulting Group, Inc., acquires DeepBench, marking a significant leap towards industry innovation and growth.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridger Consulting Group, Inc. ("Bridger"), an innovative force in the Expert Insights Industry, today announced its acquisition of DeepBench, a pioneering primary insights platform founded in 2016 by four MIT students. DeepBench has distinguished itself by building proprietary software tools, including distinct AI and ML capabilities, to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the expert matching process, a critical bottleneck in the expert insights space. This acquisition is poised to substantially augment Bridger's service offerings and market share, particularly within the fastest growing segments of the expert search market.

Andrew Rawana, CEO of Bridger, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "This acquisition isn't just a step forward—it's a giant leap in advancing Bridger's mission to redefine the industry standard. Integrating DeepBench's client portfolio of name brand clients, including leading blue-chip companies, significantly expands our reach and catapults Bridger into the ranks of industry leading Expert Insights firms."

Alden French, CEO of DeepBench, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the synergistic potential of the combined companies: "Merging with Bridger opens a new chapter of possibilities. Our collective capabilities will allow us to deliver unparalleled services to our diverse customer base, capitalizing on Bridger's strong presence in the management consulting and private equity segments of the market, and DeepBench's foothold in the rapidly growing corporate innovation and product design research segments."

The acquisition signifies a landmark achievement for both Bridger and DeepBench, promising enhanced value and service offerings to clients and stakeholders across the board. For further details on Bridger Consulting, DeepBench, and this transformative acquisition, please visit www.mybridger.com.

About Bridger Consulting

Bridger Consulting is a premier expert insights platform establishing itself as a brand-name for delivering critical expert insights for complex business challenges on demand. By integrating cutting-edge technology with deep industry knowledge, Bridger Consulting enables businesses to navigate strategic decisions with heightened confidence and insight.

About DeepBench

DeepBench delivers first-hand insights by recruiting hard-to-reach specialist B2B research participants. These insights help innovation teams from product, design, and research functions better understand their buyers, users, and stakeholders. DeepBench was founded in 2016 by students at MIT Sloan.

