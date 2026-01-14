Bridges of Brilliance: Global Youth Celebrate "Harmony for Shared Prosperity"

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Story:

In December 2025, Contemporary World magazine hosted the "Harmony for Shared Prosperity" exchange in Beijing, putting the spotlight on the next generation. The event featured three segments—Exhibition Session, Remarks Session, and Performance Session—focusing on promoting youth dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations through the "Four Global Initiatives."

Speed Speed

The event began with the Exhibition Session: Blossoms of Creativity, Fragrance of Ink, showcasing the standout entries from the 2025 Youth Creations contest. Spanning 73 countries and over 4,000 submissions, these essays, paintings, and photographs offer a powerful testament to how the youth of today are weaving a shared vision for tomorrow.

On site, Chinese and international youth engaged in a talent showcase through poetry recitation, musical performances, dance, martial arts, Peking Opera, and calligraphy, highlighting the fusion of diverse cultures. The performance segment opened with a heartfelt recitation of Invitation to Wine by a youth from the Republic of the Congo, vividly capturing the bold and heroic spirit of Chinese culture. Three young Chinese women presented a Guzheng ensemble, Song of the Tianshan Mountains, using melodious tunes to depict the majestic scenery of the Tianshan range. Fifteen Chinese and international dancers performed the Chinese dance One Great River, weaving a cross-cultural tapestry with graceful movements. Dancers from seven countries energized the stage with a hip-hop routine, unleashing youthful vitality through dynamic rhythms. International students from Malaysia and Indonesia presented a martial arts showcase, Kung Fu World, demonstrating the essence of Chinese martial arts with a blend of strength and flexibility, earning warm applause. Students from France, Kazakhstan, and Spain delivered a multilingual chorus, Together for a Shared Future, conveying hopeful aspirations through passionate singing. The Peking Opera and Calligraphy showcase, Opera, Ink, Martial Arts, integrated Peking Opera, calligraphy, and the Baduanjin exercise, featuring the live writing of the phrase "Appreciating the Beauty in Each Other" in multiple languages to highlight cultural respect and harmonious coexistence. The entire performance was met with continuous applause and rising enthusiasm, fully demonstrating the love and respect Chinese and international youth hold for diverse cultures.

Foreign youth delegates in attendance unanimously agreed that the event provided a valuable platform for cultural exchange, enabling them to appreciate the charm and significance of intercultural communication. They expressed commitment to serving as bridges and links, contributing to dialogue and cooperation among diverse civilizations, and working together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

The video was co-presented by China Story Database and CPC WORKS.

SOURCE China Story