Bridgesource Acquires First Source Fuels

News provided by

Bridgesource LLC

21 Dec, 2023, 14:00 ET

OREM, Utah, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgesource has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of First Source Fuels, a Utah-based provider of fuel, oil, and lubricants. The move increases Bridgesource's market reach and signals a new chapter in the company's growth.

"We're genuinely excited about bringing First Source Fuels into the Bridgesource family," said Waylund Ludlow, Vice President of Bridgesource. "Not only are we growing bigger as a company; we're growing smarter and more efficient. Bridgesource is hyper-focused on providing seamless customer-centric solutions. That's what this partnership is all about."

By acquiring First Source Fuels, Bridgesource reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional quality, reliability, and customer service. The acquisition is expected to result in increased efficiency and added value for all customers of Bridgesource and First Source Fuels.

About Bridgesource
As a leading provider of fly ash, fuel, and more in the Intermountain West, Bridgesource is committed to delivering seamless sourcing for all types of projects. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Bridgesource is an established, trusted partner in the industry. We are proud to be a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc., and share its mission of Building a Better Community.

SOURCE Bridgesource LLC

