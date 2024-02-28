Bridgestone Announces Largest Racing Presence Ever at Daytona 200

  • Bridgestone will sponsor and supply tires from its premium motorcycle tire line, BATTLAX, to 15 riders from seven different countries competing in the Daytona 200 motorcycle race.
  • Bridgestone will sponsor three riders from the Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART Yamaha) who are the reigning champions of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC).
  • Bridgestone is partnering with 2023 Canadian Superbike champion Ben Young and Suzuki Canada rider Trevor Daley to form Team BATTLAX.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced it will have its largest racing presence to date at the 82nd running of the Daytona 200 March 7-9, 2024, at Daytona International Speedway. Bridgestone will supply tires from its premium motorcycle tire line, BATTLAX, to 15 riders from seven different countries, including Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Niccolo Canepa from the Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART Yamaha) who are the reigning champions of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC). 

Bridgestone-backed riders in the Daytona 200 motorcycle race include:

  • Marvin Fritz, YART Yamaha (Austria)
  • Karel Hanika, YART Yamaha (Czech Republic)
  • Niccolo Canepa, YART Yamaha (Italy)
  • Ben Young, Team BATTLAX (Canada)
  • Trevor Daley, Team BATTLAX (Canada)
  • Diego Perez Zuasti (Spain)
  • Matt Truelove (England)
  • Harry Truelove (England)
  • Alex Coelho (Portugal)
  • Sébastien Tremblay (Canada)
  • Maverick Cyr (Canada)
  • Brad MacRae (Canada)
  • Matt Simpson (Canada)
  • Alexandre Michel (Canada)
  • Samuel Guérin (Canada)

"We're ecstatic to mark our largest presence to date on the iconic Daytona International Speedway and feature our cutting-edge technology in our Bridgestone BATTLAX race tires at this year's highly anticipated Daytona 200," said Jared Williams, General Manager Bridgestone Motorcycle Tire business in the United States and Canada. "We look forward to an exhilarating weekend of speed and competition, showcasing the power of Bridgestone tires at the forefront of motorsports excellence."

As recently announced, Bridgestone will also team up with top Canadian Superbike Championship riders Ben Young and Trevor Daley to form Team BATTLAX, which will debut at the Daytona 200. Team BATTLAX will compete on a pair of identical custom Suzuki Canada GSX-R750 builds featuring Bridgestone BATTLAX race tires.

Bridgestone's presence at the Daytona 200 aligns with the "Emotion" and "Ease" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment, encompassing eight values all beginning with the letter "E," solidifies Bridgestone's dedication to fostering a more sustainable world.

For more company news, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com. Follow @bridgestonemotousa on social media during the Daytona 200 for race highlights and results.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:
Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

