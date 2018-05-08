Bridgestone Corporation Named 2017 General Motors Supplier of the Year

"This recognition reflects the outstanding work that Bridgestone global employees are delivering to exceed the expectations of important partners like General Motors," said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC. "We are honored to be recognized not only for our commitment to quality and performance, but for our ongoing focus on bringing value to General Motors and its customers."

More than 45 percent of this year's Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2016. Quinn and Fred Cusimano, Bridgestone senior director, global original equipment sales, accepted the honor on behalf of Bridgestone.

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, global purchasing and supply chain. "The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base are critical to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge mobility services of tomorrow."

GM's Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers that distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies that provide products and services to GM in the area of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales and indirect services.

About Bridgestone Corporation:

Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

About General Motors Co.:

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM, TSX: GMM) and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com

