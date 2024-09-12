BRIDGESTONE GOLF PARTNERS WITH EASTSIDE GOLF FOR NEW GOLF BALL COLLAB

Release of Co-Branded TOUR B X Celebrates Shared Goal to Drive Authenticity and Diversity in Golf

COVINGTON, Ga., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Golf, the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, today announced a new collaboration with Eastside Golf. The collaboration celebrates Eastside Golf's mission to inspire the culture and promote diversity and consists of custom printed TOUR B X golf balls in a limited-edition package. The launch of the product is just in time for the Eastside Golf Invitational, which will be played at Liberty National on September 16th.

The Bridgestone Golf X Eastside Golf limited edition 2024 TOUR B X features the Bridgestone logo on one side of the ball and the Eastside Golf Swinging Man logo on the other, and will come in limited edition packaging.

"It is very cool to be working with Eastside Golf," said Dan Murphy, President of Bridgestone Golf. "Not only are they great to work with, but Eastside is also growing the game of golf, and they are doing it in a way that is authentic to their brand, and we are proud to be partnering with them on this collab."

Eastside Golf is a lifestyle brand dedicated to driving change in the game by inspiring the culture, promoting diversity, and staying true to its authentic roots. Founded in 2019 by Olajuwon Ajanaku to provide funding to support his professional golf career, Eastside Golf has grown quickly into a dynamic lifestyle brand worn by celebrities and professional athletes including Patrick Mahomes, Chris Paul, and former President Barack Obama. Under the leadership of Ajanaku and his co-founder Earl Cooper, both of whom played on the Morehouse College golf team, Eastside Golf is changing the perception of golf to reflect that it is a game for everyone, making the sport more open and welcoming for anyone who wants to be a part of the community and experience the lifelong benefits of the sport.

"The TOUR B X is an incredible product and we're honored to have our Swingman logo featured on these high performing golf balls," said Ajanaku. "As a professional golfer myself, I know how important it is to have a ball you can count on, and now with Bridgestone, we're offering golf balls that not only perform on the course but also bring an element of style and authenticity to the game. Collaborations like this are key to furthering our efforts to change the perception of golf and reinforce that this is a game where anyone can show up as their authentic self and feel confident and welcome on the course."

The collaboration is part of a broader relationship between Bridgestone and Eastside Golf, under which Bridgestone serves as a community partner to the brand, partnering on and further supporting Eastside Golf's initiatives to increase access and support greater equity in the game. Key focus areas include driving local community access and participation, spotlighting golf talent and programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA), and creating more opportunities to bring in new, diverse audiences and players to the sport.

The Bridgestone Golf X Eastside Golf limited edition 2024 TOUR B X ($54.99/dozen) will feature the Bridgestone logo on one side of the ball and the Eastside Golf Swinging Man logo on the other and will come in limited edition packaging. The dozen boxes will be available on bridgestonegolf.com, eastsidegolf.com and at select retail locations.

For help selecting which TOUR B model is the right ball for them, consumers should visit bridgestonegolf.com to use Bridgestone's online golf ball selection tool.

About Bridgestone Golf

Based in Covington, GA, Bridgestone Golf USA manufactures premium golf balls, clubs and accessories under the Bridgestone and Precept brands. The company started making golf balls in 1935 and today has more golf ball design patents than any other company. Beginning in 2006, Bridgestone revolutionized golf ball selection with its custom ball-fitting program, identifying a golfer's ideal golf ball based on personal swing characteristics. Today, as the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, Bridgestone has conducted over four million fittings via a combination of live-fitting, online selection, OTTO Autonomous Ball Fitting, and its V-FIT video ball fitting. The consumer data gathered from ball-fitting continues to inspire Bridgestone's innovative new golf ball designs, yielding industry-leading performance products for the entire range of players, from recreational golfers to the best in the world. Bridgestone Golf is proudly represented on international professional tours by icons such as Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Matt Kuchar, Jason Day, and Chris Gotterup. Bridgestone Golf USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bridgestone Sports Co. Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo. More information: bridgestonegolf.com.

About Eastside Golf

Eastside Golf was founded on June 1st, 2019, and has quickly grown into a brand that has shifted the culture of golf on and off the course. The mission of Eastside Golf is to be the lifestyle brand customers deserve – forging new paths and breaking barriers by designing and curating classic lifestyle wear of the highest quality so every customer can authentically express themselves in comfortable luxury. Eastside Golf's community outreach and golf education aims to connect young professionals and non-golfers with education, resources, and encouragement to love the game. Learn more at www.eastsidegolf.com, at Facebook or Instagram and X through @EastsideGolf.

