Bridgestone HosePower Announces Acquisition of New Jersey-based Industrial Rubber Company

"We are proud to add this business to our portfolio," said J. Palmer Clarkson, president and CEO, HosePower. "Industrial Rubber has an extensive customer base in northern New Jersey. This acquisition broadens our presence in the Northeast, further enhancing Bridgestone HosePower's leadership in the market, increasing our product offerings and expanding our portfolio of value-added services."

The Industrial Rubber acquisition brings Bridgestone HosePower to 44 U.S. locations and one location in Mexico.

"We are excited to join Bridgestone HosePower. This integration brings our expertise into a larger organization," said Dennis Szafran, general manager, Industrial Rubber, Co. "Adding their expertise and extensive product offerings allows us to further our ability to service our customers, and we are enthusiastic about the increased opportunities Bridgestone HosePower will bring our employees and customers."

Industrial Rubber was established in 1950 as a distributor of hydraulic-industrial hoses, fittings, gaskets, accessories and safety supplies. The company serves a broad range of customers, including OEMs, re-distribution and over-the-counter service customers. The company has a strong presence in the marine and chemical processing business. The business has continued to expand over the years, opening a second location in Bridgewater, N.J., in 1999. The Bridgewater location also is included in the purchase.

About Bridgestone HosePower, LLC:

Bridgestone HosePower, LLC is a hose sales and service company offers hydraulic and industrial hoses, hose assemblies and mobile hose services to customers, and has 44 branch locations in the United States and one location in Mexico. Bridgestone HosePower is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation.

About Bridgestone Corporation:

Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

About Industrial Rubber Co.:

Industrial Rubber Co., established in 1950, is a distributor of hydraulic and industrial hose, fittings and related accessories. The company has two locations located in Elizabeth and Bridgewater, New Jersey. The company serves re-distribution, OEM and over the counter customers in a variety of industries across northern New Jersey and southern New York.

