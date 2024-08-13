Bridgestone Launches Dueler A/T Ascent to Match the Comfort and Capability of the Modern 4x4

Engineered for late-model luxury and high-trim 4X4 Trucks and SUVs, the new Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent offers on- and off-road adaptability in the premium all-terrain tire segment.

Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent's tread pattern features full-depth, interlocking 3D sipes for excellent wet, snow and off-road traction as well as improved wear life.

The new tire includes Bridgestone's ENLITEN™ technology, engineered to help optimize all-terrain performance, provide longer wear life and maximum performance throughout the life of the tire without compromising capability.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the debut of its first ENLITEN™ Technology all-terrain tire, the all-new Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent. Specifically engineered for high rim diameter vehicles, Bridgestone's latest all-terrain tire delivers excellent on-road refinement combined with excellent wet, winter and off-road traction. It also maximizes wear performance to improve sustainability over the life of the tire.

Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent Key Features of Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent

The Dueler A/T Ascent's performance prowess starts with its aggressive new tread pattern. It has full-depth features that ensure maximum performance throughout the life of the tire. This pattern features stone rejectors, widened tread slots and notches tuned to reduce noise and chip tear, and full-depth, interlocking 3D sipes with increased density for outstanding snow traction. The aggressive tread pattern extends into the sidewall with a square shoulder, a deep buttress design, and noise-treated side lugs.

Designed with extended wear life as one of its key objectives, Dueler A/T Ascent is the latest Bridgestone — and the first all-terrain — tire to feature ENLITEN™ technology. The Dueler A/T Ascent has a unique wear-resistant compound that can go further, enabling the impressive 60,000-mile limited warranty* without compromising performance.

"Our mission with Ascent was to develop a luxury truck tire that could tackle the trails on the weekends without sacrificing the comfort of the daily commute," said Jeremy Norwood, Chief Engineer, Consumer Replacement Product Engineering. "As our first A/T tire to integrate ENLITEN™ Technology, we've developed a tire with excellent wet, winter and off-road performance paired with impressive wear resistance."

Additional key engineering features of the Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent tire include:

On- and Off-Road Adaptability: The Dueler A/T Ascent tire is equipped to effortlessly switch between a premium on-road experience and unyielding off-road capability. Precision sawtooth edges are designed to deliver the traction to claw through rugged terrain. The entire tread pattern has been fine-tuned to reduce vibrations and noise to complement the smooth, comfortable ride of premium SUVs and trucks.

Crafted to withstand the demands of the road and trail, the Dueler A/T Ascent tire is designed to resist irregular wear throughout its 60,000-mile limited warranty*, equipping you to venture forward with confidence. Wet and Winter Traction: Bridgestone's full-depth 3D sipe technology is designed to deliver the biting edges and tread stability to navigate wet and wintry roads. The Dueler A/T Ascent tire rapidly evacuates water and wintry slush from the tread to help ensure confident contact and control. The tire is also 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake certified for winter traction.

The Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent tire is now on sale. With 35 available fitments, Bridgestone's latest all-terrain tire is engineered to fit high rim diameter luxury and top-trim trucks and SUVs with wheel sizing between 17- and 22-inch rim diameters.

Bridgestone's development of the Dueler A/T Ascent tire aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment , which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). The Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent aligns with its "Emotion" and "Extension" commitments.

