Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct to Deliver Convenient Mobile Vehicle Service to Customers' Driveways

The innovative new offering uses custom-designed and specially equipped vans operated by certified technicians to perform a wide range of maintenance services, including fluid and filter changes, tire repair and replacement, battery check and replacement, and more. The new service launched first in Nashville and Atlanta, and expanded into Orlando and Tampa in March. Through 2021, Firestone Direct will continue to grow into additional markets across the southeastern U.S., with plans to expand nationwide by 2023.

"Customers are increasingly turning to online shopping and at-home services for convenience and safety, and Firestone Direct is at the forefront of this movement for at-home car care," said Angie Oleson, director of Firestone Direct. "By bringing trusted vehicle care featuring the latest automotive technologies directly to the customer, Firestone Direct can leverage the expertise of our trained technicians with the ease of online booking and at-home service for maximum convenience."

Firestone Direct technicians review their schedules in advance and bring the right tools and parts to each on-site appointment to ensure a tailored, friendly and professional service experience. Technicians use full personal protective equipment including gloves and masks, so that owners can safely and confidently continue use of their vehicles. At the completion of services, technicians ensure that any waste is responsibly managed and recycled by Bridgestone Retail Operations.

The only requirements for service are a clean and flat surface with enough clearance to access and lift the vehicle, such as a driveway or parking lot. The specially equipped Firestone Direct vans employ leading-edge technologies, including a vacuum-style oil collection system that draws used oil from the engine through the dipstick port to minimize the potential for spills. The vans also employ tools to optimize space and efficiency, such as compact and digital tire balancing systems for rotations and replacements.

For more information on Firestone Direct services and appointment availability, visit www.firestonedirect.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. Bridgestone Americas develops, manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio of original equipment and replacement tires, tire-centric solutions, mobility solutions, and other rubber-associated and diversified products that deliver social value and customer value. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving the way people move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas