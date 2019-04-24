Bridgestone Launches New Touring Tire Engineered for Long-Lasting Performance

"The Turanza QuietTrack tire is packed with the latest game-changing innovation from Bridgestone," said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "Based on consumer insights, we know wet, winter and wear performance are the top considerations for drivers purchasing a new set of tires. The Turanza QuietTrack tire exceeds expectations in each of these important attributes, while also providing a comfortable, quiet ride."

The Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack offers a 20% improvement in wet traction and 44% improvement in snow traction over the previous generation Turanza Serenity Plus tire and will replace the Turanza Serenity Plus offering.** A leader in innovation, the Turanza QuietTrack tire is engineered with four new technology packages available from Bridgestone:

QuietTrack Technology: As indicated by its name, the next-generation Turanza tire features QuietTrack, a new noise-dampening technology exclusive to Bridgestone that is precisely tuned to prevent high frequency noise and ensure a quieter ride.

ComfortCruise Technology : The new ComfortCruise technology from Bridgestone leverages a rounded contact patch and optimized tire casing shape to reduce road vibration for a smoother, more comfortable driving experience.

HydroTrack Technology : Utilizing full-depth tread grooves and open shoulder slots, Bridgestone HydroTrack technology helps to enhance water evacuation and reduce the risk of hydroplaning.

EdgePerformance Technology: A proprietary, full depth tread design works to ensure the Turanza QuietTrack tire maintains performance across its full 80,000-mile life span.

The Turanza QuietTrack tire from Bridgestone is available for purchase in 37 sizes, covering more than 86% of cars on the road today. For more information on the newest addition to the Bridgestone Turanza tire line, visit www.bridgestonetire.com.

*Conditions apply. See BridgestoneTire.com/warranty for details.

**20% improvement in wet traction vs. the Bridgestone Turanza™ Serenity Plus™ tire based on Internal Testing on BMW 328i, tire size 215/55R17. 44% more snow traction vs. the Bridgestone Turanza Serenity Plus tire based on Internal Testing on BMW 328i, tire size 215/55R17.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

