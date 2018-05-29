Bridgestone ologic technology goes into sport mode

Designed to be sporty

The new tires respond to some specific changes BMW made to the i3s. The vehicle has a sportier appearance with broader rear track and more expansive rear wheel wells. This inspired Bridgestone to deliver tires 20 mm (3/4 inch) wider than those on the BMW i3, exemplifying the wider, sportier look of the new vehicle, while ensuring adequate traction to maximize increased power and torque. Fitted on 20-inch rims that are standard equipment on the i3s, Bridgestone tires with ologic technology offer a perfect visual accompaniment to the glossy wheel spats around the edge of the wheel wells. Bridgestone is supplying summer and winter tires, as well as a range of front and rear tires to ensure a customized approach.

Ologic Technology

As electric vehicles, the BMW i3 and i3s demand a completely different tire concept than other vehicles. Bridgestone has delivered this concept with its ologic technology, an in-house tire designed specifically for electric vehicles.

"Ologic technology helps these vehicles optimize performance," said Christophe de Valroger, vice president of original equipment, Bridgestone EMEA. "It does this without any trade-off in terms of safety. We use a narrow Ecopia EP500 tread pattern that ensures excellent grip, even in wet weather conditions. In fact, it has been awarded EU label B-grade in rolling resistance and wet grip."

The design includes a larger tire diameter that reduces rolling resistance and improves energy efficiency.

"Bridgestone and BMW share a commitment to develop products that contribute to a sustainable future," said Valroger. "Ologic technology should help us in achieving our long-term goal of a 50 percent global reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2050. We have created a unique tire for unique vehicles. We are proud to have them guide us into the future."

Set for the future

The new Bridgestone tire for the i3s is the most recent product of a partnership between the BMW Group and Bridgestone. Over the past 17 years, it has included a long list of original equipment (OE) fitments, collaboration on BMW's Driving Experience and now, the role Bridgestone is playing as the singular tire development partner for the BMW i3s.

