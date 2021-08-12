Bridgestone Partners with Electric and Autonomous Freight Leader Einride to Create Cleaner, Safer, Low-Carbon Fleet Mobility

As part of the agreement, Bridgestone will become the official U.S. launch partner of Einride and the exclusive tire supplier for Einride in the U.S. market. In turn, Einride will supply connected electric trucks and digital services under a subscription agreement to join Bridgestone's US logistics network. The partnership aims to grow Bridgestone's electrified vehicle fleet over time and reduce the company's carbon footprint. The initial truck deployment will transport Bridgestone tire inventory between the company's LaVergne, Tenn. commercial truck tire manufacturing plant and Lebanon, Tenn. distribution facility.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership and the opportunity to accelerate our shared goal of creating innovative solutions for fleets while advancing the transformation of Bridgestone into a sustainable solutions company," said Nizar Trigui, Chief Technology Officer and Group President, Solutions Businesses, Bridgestone Americas. "There is a very high ceiling for innovation within this relationship, including the use of vehicle and tire data and advanced analytics to drive efficiency, safety and low-carbon fleet mobility."

The world's largest tire and rubber company, Bridgestone is building on its 90 years of core tire engineering expertise and expanding its offerings to include sustainable mobility solutions. The company's global environmental goals include a 50 percent reduction of its carbon footprint by 2030, and carbon neutrality by 2050, as well as tires made from 100 percent renewable materials by 2050. Worldwide, Bridgestone has a growing portfolio of innovative technologies and business solutions aimed at advancing safer, more efficient, and sustainable mobility, including Webfleet Solutions, IntelliTire telematics, and REACH streamlined service delivery for fleets.

"Partnering with Bridgestone is a great match for us both from a commercial and technical standpoint," said Niklas Reinedahl, General Manager, Einride North America. "We have an ambitious business plan for electric and autonomous transportation in the U.S. as well as innovative plans to improve our capabilities by leveraging tire-as-a-sensor technology and insights derived from the tire telematics data."

Einride was the first in the world to operate an electric, self-driving truck on public roads for commercial purposes in 2019. The company develops and provides freight mobility solutions based on electric and autonomous vehicles, leading the transition to sustainable transport. Today, the company offers a platform for electric and autonomous shipping and works together with a wide range of global customers.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. Bridgestone Americas develops, manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio of original equipment and replacement tires, tire-centric solutions, mobility solutions, and other rubber-associated and diversified products that deliver social value and customer value. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving the way people move, live, work and play.

About Einride:

Einride is a Swedish technology company that develops and provides freight mobility solutions based on electric and autonomous vehicles, leading the transition to sustainable transport. It was founded in 2016 by Robert Falck, Linnéa Kornehed, and Filip Lilja, and became the world's first company to operate an autonomous, all-electric freight vehicle on a commercial route on a public road with its groundbreaking Pod vehicle. Today, Einride operates the largest fleet of electric trucks in Europe with major multinational partners, and recently set a speed record with the Pod at the Top Gear track in the U.K. For more information visit or reach out to [email protected].

