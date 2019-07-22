Bridgestone Ready to Welcome the World to its Home City for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

With almost 90 years of history in Japan and over 28,000 employees in the country, the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 hold a special significance to the company. As part of its global commitment to improve how people move, live, work and play, Bridgestone is focused on supporting and enhancing the experience for all athletes, staff, fans and visitors in Japan during Gamestime. Additionally, the company is working to ensure its efforts to support the Games will deliver positive contributions to the city of Tokyo and its residents that will remain after the Olympic and Paralympic Games come to a close.

"As the only Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner with its global headquarters in Tokyo, we feel a personal sense of pride to be able to support these Games and welcome the world to our hometown," said Masaaki Tsuya, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation. "When Bridgestone was established in 1931, our founder's dedication to 'the welfare and happiness of all mankind' was firmly embedded in the company's culture, and this still carries through today in our company's mission to 'Serve Society with Superior Quality.' We intend to showcase these longstanding values alongside our vision for industry-changing future innovation as we support the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020."

Through its diverse portfolio of products, services, and solutions, Bridgestone is proud to help the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG) deliver one of the most efficient and sustainable Games ever for athletes, fans, and the host city. The company's support includes:

Plans to maximize its position as the Official Tire of the Olympic and Paralympic Games by providing its products to Tokyo 2020 official fleet vehicles.

2020 official fleet vehicles. The recently-announced installation of Bridgestone seismic isolation bearings in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and Ariake Arena to help decrease the chance of damage in the event of an earthquake.

A commitment to support the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Transport Demand Management (TDM) initiative, which is focused on easing traffic and congestion in the host city next summer.

A variety of additional industry-leading diversified products and solutions that are engineered to promote efficient and sustainable mobility, building efficiency, and more.

A volunteer program that will allow hundreds of its employees to work with organizers to help ensure a smooth and efficient Gamestime experience for fans and athletes.

All Bridgestone activities related to its Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnerships are designed to empower people of all abilities to persevere through adversity and "Chase Your Dream." In support of these efforts, the company is partnering with over 50 inspiring Olympic and Paralympic Games athletes and hopefuls across more than 15 countries to serve as brand ambassadors on the Road to Tokyo 2020. These partnerships are in addition to the support that Bridgestone also provides to the more than 200 National Olympic Committees (NOC's) – a testament to the company's belief in the power of sport to excite, unite and inspire people across all borders.

The next summer edition of the Olympics is one of several milestone moments where Bridgestone will showcase its new technology concepts and its transformation into a more innovative and truly global company in 2020. The company will issue a series of announcements to further outline its contributions to Tokyo 2020 and beyond over the coming months.

Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

