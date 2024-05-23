Bridgestone Recognized as Top Global Supplier by General Motors

Bridgestone was named as one of General Motors' top global suppliers of 2023, marking the company's ninth consecutive and 22 nd overall recognition for this award.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) was recognized by General Motors (GM) as one of its top global suppliers of 2023. The company was awarded this distinction during the GM 32nd Annual Supplier of the Year event. Performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values, and having a commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals are what earned Bridgestone this honor. Bridgestone was one of 86 companies out of GM's network of more than 20,000 suppliers to achieve this award, marking Bridgestone's ninth consecutive and 22nd overall recognition from GM.

"We infuse our passion for excellence into every Bridgestone and Firestone product we design and supply to General Motors," said David Colletti, President, Consumer Original Equipment Tires, North America, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This award acknowledges the extraordinary level of collaboration with GM and our teammates around the world."

Bridgestone supplies General Motors with both Bridgestone and Firestone brand tires. This includes Bridgestone's recent launch of cutting-edge tire technologies for GM's 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV and 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Police Pursuit vehicles. The Chevrolet Blazer EV is equipped with the bespoke Bridgestone Alenza A/S 02, engineered to deliver all-season performance and comfort. The Alenza A/S 02 incorporates B-SEALS technology, which is a recyclable, silicone-based tire sealant providing excellent sealant performance in the event of a puncture.1

The Chevrolet Blazer EV Police Pursuit is equipped with custom-engineered Firestone Firehawk Pursuit tires. Built with high-speed pursuits in mind, the Firehawk Pursuit is constructed to deliver quick steering response and confident handling.

Bridgestone's Supplier of the Year recognition from GM aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). By developing innovative tire solutions for GM, Bridgestone is delivering on its "Ecology" and "Extension" commitment.

1 The 21" Bridgestone Alenza A/S 02 tire for the Chevrolet Blazer EV incorporates B-SEALS technology.

About Bridgestone Corporation:

Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac , Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar , a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com .

