Bridgestone Retail Operations Shares Five Tips to Save Money on Gas this Summer

Slow Down: Drivers should always pay attention to the speed limit. Fuel efficiency diminishes at speeds over 50 mph. The Department of Energy (DOE) estimates for every five mph over 50 mph, drivers spend an additional 19 cents per gallon.



Drive Diligently: Drivers should practice diligent driving habits for the wellbeing of themselves and others – and to conserve fuel. Aggressive driving, including rapid acceleration and hard braking, decreases highway gas mileage by up to 33% and city mileage by up to 5%, according to the DOE.



Schedule Regular Maintenance: Regular vehicle maintenance can help identify problems that lead to wasted fuel. Many drivers are unaware that issues like worn spark plugs, dragging brakes and sagging belts can help lead to fuel inefficiency. Properly inflated and correctly aligned tires also help conserve fuel. In order to help drivers catch small problems before they turn to big repairs, Firestone Complete Auto Care offers free vehicle courtesy checks year-round. *



Lighten the Load: Drivers should be aware of unnecessary items in their vehicle. According to the DOE, every 100 pounds added to a vehicle can cost drivers up to an additional 3 cents per gallon.



Install Fuel Efficient Tires: Investing in fuel efficient tires can increase the fuel efficiency of any vehicle. Engineered for low rolling resistance, the Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus tire reduces fuel consumption by up to two gallons every month when compared to a conventional tire. **

*Excluding holidays observed by Firestone Complete Auto Care. These holidays include: New Year's Day, Presidents' Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans' Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

**Fuel savings estimated based on lab testing Ecopia EP422 vs. Turanza EL400. Actual road savings may vary based on tire pressure, tread life, vehicle, driving style and road conditions.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations also are part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

