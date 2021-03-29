Bridgestone Retail Operations to Open Nearly 60 New Stores in 2021

"We are grateful that despite all the changes 2020 had in store for us, we were able to create jobs in 52 new communities and provide essential services to more customers across the country," said Marko Ibrahim, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations. "We are excited to continue expanding our retail footprint in 2021 as we solidify our position as the most trusted tire and automotive service provider in every neighborhood we serve."

BSRO, which operates more than 2,200 retail locations across the U.S. under the brand names Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus, and Wheel Works, hired more than 500 employees in 2020 to support its new stores. BSRO is scheduled to open 58 new locations this year, 18 of which are scheduled to open before the end of April.

As part of the Bridgestone Tires4Ward recycling program and maximizing our contribution to a circular economy, used tires removed from service at each of the new stores will have a beneficial next use. Tires can find new life in rubberized asphalt, construction materials, landscaping mulch, creating energy and much more.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. Bridgestone Americas develops, manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio of original equipment and replacement tires, tire-centric solutions, mobility solutions, and other rubber-associated and diversified products that deliver social value and customer value. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving the way people move, live, work and play.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

