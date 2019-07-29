Bridgestone Selected as Global Original Equipment Supplier for Next-Generation Luxury Vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) announced its premium tire lines have been specified as original equipment on the fourth-generation BMW X5 and the new BMW X7 luxury sports activity vehicles. Continuing its longstanding relationship with BMW, Bridgestone is supplying an assortment of tires in 15 different sizes and patterns from the company's Bridgestone Alenza and Bridgestone Blizzak tire lines.

"The design and application of a tire plays an important role in ensuring a vehicle performs to its maximum capability," said Shannon Quinn, president, Consumer Original Equipment Tires, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "We value our strong partnership with BMW and are proud of the collaboration during the development of innovative, performance-driven tire technology for BMW's sports activity vehicle line."

Engineered at the Bridgestone Americas Technical Center in Akron, Ohio, both vehicle models feature assorted sizes of the Bridgestone Alenza 001 tire and the Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S tire. The Alenza 001 tire delivers a luxury performance driving experience with precise handling in dry and wet conditions, while the Alenza Sport A/S tire provides trusted all-season performance and a comfortable ride. Select sizes of the Bridgestone Alenza 001 tire and the Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S tire will be available with premium Bridgestone run-flat technology.

For drivers in markets that experience winter weather, Bridgestone Blizzak LM001 winter tires are available for the BMW X5 and X7 models. Blizzak tires are available in 18", 19", and 20" rim diameter sizes for the BWM X5 and in 20" and 21" sizes for the BMW X7. Bridgestone run-flat technology is also available for drivers in the 19", 20", and 21" tire sizes. Bridgestone Blizzak winter tires provide trusted performance and enhanced grip in ice, slush and severe snow conditions.

For more information about consumer tires from Bridgestone, visit BridgestoneTire.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bridgestoneamericas.com

