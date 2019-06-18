Bridgestone Technology Helping Ensure Earthquake-Ready Venues for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

Seismic isolation bearings are flexible structural supports that isolate a structure from the ground to help reduce the spread of seismic shock and decrease the chance of damage in the event of an earthquake. These bearings range in size between 600mm and 1800mm diameters. The two new venues, which are set to be completed in 2019, feature a roof seismic isolation structure. Installing the bearings beneath the roof instead of under the foundation of the venue helps lower the burden placed on the roof's structural support elements. This type of installation is often used in hall- or dome-shaped facilities with large, open spaces such as sporting arenas.

"Bridgestone has been at the forefront of seismic isolation technology for decades," said Tomohiro Kusano, Vice President and Senior Officer, Responsible for Diversified Products Solutions Business, Bridgestone Corporation. "As we prepare to welcome the world to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in our hometown, we are exploring all opportunities in which our innovative products and solutions can enhance and support the way that athletes, visitors and guests in Tokyo move, live, work and play. Our seismic isolation bearings will help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors to these two much-anticipated venues during Tokyo 2020 and for many years to come."

Bridgestone has been developing and manufacturing its seismic isolation technology in Japan since 1984. Today, the company's seismic isolation bearings are used in various facilities in Japan and around the world, including historic landmarks such as Tokyo Station and Los Angeles City Hall, as well as disaster preparedness facilities, government buildings, hospitals, commercial facilities, residential apartment complexes, and more.

After the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Bridgestone seismic isolation bearings installed at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and Ariake Arena will continue to contribute to the safety of both venues as they host domestic and international events and serve as public recreation areas and cultural centers for years to come. Additional information on the advanced technology and mobility solutions that Bridgestone will deliver to support Tokyo 2020 and its legacy in Japan will be announced in the coming weeks.

[Seismic isolation bearings delivered]



Facility: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Type: Natural rubber bearing (8 units)

[Seismic isolation bearings delivered]



Facility: Ariake Arena

Type: Natural rubber bearing (12 units)

Lead rubber bearing (4 units)

Elastic sliding bearing (28 units)

About Bridgestone Corporation:

Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company and operates with a mission of "Serving Society with Superior Quality." The company proudly became a Worldwide Olympic Partner in 2014 and a Worldwide Paralympic Partner in 2018. The company has global rights to the Olympic Movement and Paralympic Movement through to 2024, a period that includes the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024. The company is dedicated to delivering products, services and solutions that improve the way people move, live, work and play, and its commitment to the Olympic Movement and Paralympic Movement continues a history of sport and innovation dating back more than 100 years. Bridgestone Olympic and Paralympic related activities are guided by a global "Chase Your Dream" message, which intends to inspire people to overcome obstacles and persevere in pursuit of their goals. As a worldwide partner, Bridgestone has marketing rights that include its full range of tires, tire services and selected automotive vehicle services, self-propelled bicycles, seismic isolation bearings, and a variety of building and industrial products.

