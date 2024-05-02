Bridgestone Tests Performance, Durability of Iconic Potenza Tire Line at One Lap of America

Bridgestone is competing in the 40 th running of the Tire Rack One Lap of America.

Bridgestone will enter with two teams: Team Potenza Race and Team Potenza RE-71RS.

Bridgestone's participation in One Lap of America is in celebration of its Potenza tire line's 45th anniversary, engineered to bring the thrill, passion and performance of the racetrack to everyday drivers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) will celebrate its iconic Potenza tire line's 45th anniversary by competing in the 40th running of the Tire Rack One Lap of America event May 4-11, 2024. Team Potenza Race and Team Potenza RE-71RS will participate in the eight-day, 3,500-mile event, known as one of the most difficult endurance challenges in the United States. This cross-country event spans 15 states and includes time attack trials at some of America's most famous racetracks. Teams will spend nearly 24 hours a day making the grueling journey and pushing the tires' performance and durability to the limit across multiple courses and thousands of miles.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Bridgestone's iconic Potenza tire line, which was engineered to bring the thrill, passion and performance of the racetrack to everyday drivers. The name Potenza translates to "power" in Italian, connecting the company's passion for performance with a culture known for its contribution to global motorsports. Bridgestone's participation in One Lap of America offers the opportunity to highlight high-performance products that are designed to deliver wins both on and around the track that empower everyone to perform at their best.

"Motorsports have been fundamental to Bridgestone's identity for more than 60 years, and racing is a true passion for us as a company to enhance the joy of the sport," said Cara Krstolic, Executive Director, Race Tire Engineering and Production, Bridgestone Americas. "One Lap of America offers a thrilling platform to celebrate and showcase our high-performance Potenza lineup's enduring legacy of performance and reliability. We will continue to use racing as a proving ground for our R&D efforts. What really matters is that the new solutions we deliver on track today will transform premium mobility on the road tomorrow."

Team Potenza Race and Team Potenza RE-71RS will be advised by professional racecar driver Katherine Legge. Legge has won multiple races in the International Motorsports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and boasts one of the most diverse resumes in modern motorsports. In addition to IMSA, Legge has experience in NASCAR, INDYCAR, ChampCar, DTM, A1GP, Formula E, Formula 3, Formula Atlantic, Formula Renault, Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy series and a Formula One test with Minardi.

Team Potenza Race

Team Potenza Race will consist of Krstolic and professional racecar driver Christina Nielsen. Krstolic has more than 15 years of racing experience and oversees all design, development, manufacturing and track-side support of INDYCAR race tires in North America. Nielsen brings over 15 years of global professional racing experience and is a champion of the IMSA Endurance Championship and a two-time champion of the IMSA Weathertech series. Krstolic and Nielsen will be competing in a 2024 Acura Integra Type S equipped with Bridgestone Potenza Race tires. As team number 93, Krstolic and Nielsen celebrate the number of years Bridgestone has been in business. Team Potenza Race will be competing in the sports/GT cars over $50,000 and engine displacement under 3.5L class.

Launched in May 2023, the Bridgestone Potenza Race is engineered for track-driving enthusiasts based on their expectations for an ultra-high performance tire. The semi-slick Potenza Race tire delivers the fastest lap time1 and the shortest braking on dry pavement2 among key competitors. This pairs well with outstanding track longevity1 to help driving enthusiasts perform and push their limits on the track. The Bridgestone Potenza Race tire is available in the U.S. and Canadian markets in 13 popular sizes from 17-inch to 20-inch rim diameters. Popular fitments include sports cars and supercars most commonly used on streets and tracks, including Maserati, Ferrari, Porshe, McLaren, Lamborghini, BMW M, Audi RS, Mercedes-AMG and more.

Team Potenza RE-71RS

Team Potenza RE-71RS will consist of drivers Todd Chapman, Senior Product Manager at Bridgestone Americas, partnered with automotive influencer Dustin Williams. Chapman has nearly 20 years of grassroots racing experience and has completed over 90 races to date. Williams has competed in various racing events around the world including Global Time Attack, GridLife and the Maximum Attack Challenge in Japan. Chapman and Williams will be competing in a 2024 Honda Civic Type R equipped with Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires. As team number 45, Chapman and Williams give a nod to the Potenza line's 45th anniversary. Team Potenza RE-71RS will be competing in the sports/GT cars under $50,000 and engine displacement under 3.5L class.

Launched in April 2022, the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS is engineered for grassroots racing, designed with track day, autocross and endurance racing drivers in mind. The flagship Potenza product, the Potenza RE-71RS, is a dedicated track tire designed for precision performance and blistering lap times, delivering enhanced steering and grip and extended wear life3. The Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire is available in the U.S. and Canadian markets in 38 sizes from 15-inch to 20-inch rim diameters. Popular fitments include Mazda Miata/MX-5, Subaru BRZ, Ford Mustang, Porshe Cayman and BMW 3-Series.

Bridgestone's One Lap of America presence reinforces the company's global motorsports strategy to sustain racing for generations to come. Bridgestone is committed to advancing and developing a motorsports culture through support of domestic and overseas motorsports ranging from grassroots amateur races to top-level professional race series. Through these efforts, including One Lap of America, Bridgestone aims to empower everyone to experience the thrill and passion of racing while delivering solutions that are essential to the future of mobility.

Bridgestone's presence at the 2024 One Lap of America aligns with the "Emotion," "Ecology" and "Extension" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment, encompassing eight values all beginning with the letter "E," solidifies Bridgestone's dedication to fostering a more sustainable world.

For more company news, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com.

1 Lap time at Nardo circuit (6115 meter), average time over three laps in seconds: Bridgestone (2:35,29), Pirelli (2:37,62), Michelin (2:37,87), Goodyear (2:37,80).*

2 Dry braking distance (100 km/h to 0 km/h) at Bridgestone EUPG, distance in meters: Bridgestone (32.3), Michelin (32.8), Pirelli (33.2), Goodyear (34.6).*

3 Comparison based on the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires vs. the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

*Tests carried out by TÜV SÜD on the request of Bridgestone in November 2021 and March 2022 at the facilities Bridgestone EUPG (Italy) and Nardo (Italy) for tests with Mercedes AMG A45s, on tire size 245/35 R19 Potenza Race compared to the performances of main competitors in the same segment: Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport R (size 245/35 ZR19), Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect (size 245/35 R19), Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R (size 245/35 ZR19). TUV Report No. 713231330. Actual results may vary.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.