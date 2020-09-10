Bridgestone to Give Additional $760,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Efforts

Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched their multi-million-dollar COVID-19 Relief Fund in April and announced phase two of the fund on Sept. 3. With the impacts of COVID-19 continuing throughout the U.S., this second phase of funding will help address urgent needs Club kids continue to face including food insecurity, support with virtual learning, and after school care.

"Even during a pandemic our Bridgestone customers have continued to give generously in our stores to help support the nationwide efforts of Boys & Girls Clubs of America," said Joe Venezia, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations. "We're thrilled to continue our support of the diverse, inclusive programming offered by Clubs nationwide as they work to provide opportunity and access for youth struggling with the impacts of COVID-19."

Many Clubs have already seen positive impacts from the first phase of the Boys & Girls Club COVID-19 Relief Fund. According to Jim Clark, president and CEO at Boys & Girls Clubs of America, more than 160 Boys & Girls Clubs in rural, suburban and urban markets received immediate support as a result of the first donation Bridgestone made in April.

"Clubs across the country have been able to continue their important work during the crisis thanks to the generosity of Bridgestone and its customers," Clark said. "Whether it was helping to provide virtual programming, or distribute meals to youth and their families, the donation from Bridgestone allowed many Clubs to maintain the staff and support they needed during a crucial time for our Club kids."

Bridgestone began its nationwide partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2015 and has since raised and contributed more than $10.5 million through its Driving Great Futures initiative. In addition to collecting monetary donations, Bridgestone employees also donate company time to service Club vehicles and volunteer at Clubs in their local communities. The program is part of the company's Our Way to Serve corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment to improve the way people move, live, work, and play.

To learn more or donate to Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund, click here.

For more Bridgestone company news visit BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

SOURCE Bridgestone Retail Operations

Related Links

http://www.bsro.com/

