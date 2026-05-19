Bridgestone Unveils New Potenza Sport EVO

Ultra‑High Performance Tire Engineered with ENLITEN™ Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced the launch of the new Potenza Sport EVO tire, the next evolution of the acclaimed Potenza Sport tire, engineered for responsive steering, extended longevity, and confident wet performance. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Potenza Sport EVO tire integrates ENLITEN™ Technology1, featuring an advanced tread compound engineered to help resist premature and irregular wear, combined with responsive steering.

The new Potenza Sport EVO tire is the next evolution of the acclaimed Potenza Sport tire.

"The Potenza Sport EVO is engineered for drivers who seek a stronger connection to the road," said Todd Chapman, Senior Manager, Consumer OE Product Strategy, Bridgestone Americas. "By integrating ENLITEN technology, we've created a tire that balances precise steering and handling with the durability performance drivers demand."

Key features of the Bridgestone Potenza Sport EVO include:

Responsive Steering: Maneuver hairpins and corners with precision and ease thanks to the responsive handling. The wide shoulder increases contact area with the road to help maximize dry performance, while the optimized tread pattern helps deliver dynamic, sporty grip for stability and confident handling.

Maneuver hairpins and corners with precision and ease thanks to the responsive handling. The wide shoulder increases contact area with the road to help maximize dry performance, while the optimized tread pattern helps deliver dynamic, sporty grip for stability and confident handling. Extended Longevity: Featuring an advanced polymer compound, the Potenza Sport EVO helps reduce irregular and premature wear for more miles of enjoyment compared to the Potenza Sport.

Featuring an advanced polymer compound, the Potenza Sport EVO helps reduce irregular and premature wear for more miles of enjoyment compared to the Potenza Sport. Confident Wet Performance: Engineered with an advanced tread compound, the Potenza Sport EVO tire is designed to improve grip on wet surfaces. An optimized rib pattern and circumferential grooves support efficient water evacuation to help minimize the risk of hydroplaning.

Engineered with an advanced tread compound, the Potenza Sport EVO tire is designed to improve grip on wet surfaces. An optimized rib pattern and circumferential grooves support efficient water evacuation to help minimize the risk of hydroplaning. Engineered with ENLITEN™ Technology. The Potenza Sport EVO tire features multiple components of next-generation ENLITEN™ technology. With advanced compounds for enhanced wet traction and long-lasting performance, the tire is engineered to deliver a remarkable balance of performance and sustainability elements1.

Developed to support the expectations of today's performance-focused drivers, the Potenza Sport EVO is engineered for modern sports cars and premium performance vehicles. The tire is available in 124 total sizes—41 more than the previous Potenza Sport tire—delivering significantly expanded coverage to meet market demands. The Potenza Sport EVO tire is now available for purchase in the United States and Canada.

The development of the Potenza Sport EVO aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E". The Bridgestone Potenza Sports EVO aligns with the "Ecology," "Extension" and "Emotion" commitments.



1. ENLITEN™ delivers customized and uncompromised tire performance while enhancing sustainability. The specific ENLITEN technology attributes vary by tire product.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.