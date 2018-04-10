BridgeStreet Goes Borderless with Worldpay

Sean Worker, BridgeStreet's CEO, "This partnership is the natural progression of our commitment to delivering a seamless and secure travel experience. The ability for BridgeStreet to be borderless with Worldpay is another step forward for our industry. Business needs to travel, and we're here to make it easy."

Thomas Helldorff, Vice President Travel and Airlines, Worldpay: "We are delighted to be supporting BridgeStreet as the company embarks on this exciting period of its growth journey.

As the world's leading payment provider we are committed to being a true partner, not only providing BridgeStreet with a reliable and secure payments platform that accepts over 300 payment types and 126 currencies across the globe but also sharing our deep knowledge and insight of the global travel and payments industry as they enter new markets"

In selecting Worldpay, BridgeStreet joins some of the most recognizable global names within the travel industry, as well as online travel agents and travel marketplaces. They'll work with Worldpay to continue to offer their customers a secure way to pay, and their suppliers a safe way to receive funds in their preferred transaction currency.

With Worldpay, BridgeStreet can quickly launch into new markets with the right set of payment methods, thus reaching their audience in the right way. An optimized payment set-up will also ensure high acceptance rates while tailored risk and fraud systems keep charge-backs at bay.

"The partnership goes hand in hand with BridgeStreet's technology backbone that's spurring major growth. Confidence and ease in payments is not just great for our business travelers around the world, it's a service to our supplier network that appreciates the additional layers of protection we provide." Aaron Turner, BridgeStreet Chief Technology Officer

About BridgeStreet

With more than 160,000+ ExtendedStay Experiences in over 80 countries, BridgeStreet.com is the first unified technology platform built for business travel offering clients unparalleled access to serviced apartments, homes and extended-stay hotels while providing our supply partner community access to built-in demand from BridgeStreet's 5000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team. Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality and innovative bespoke client services, BridgeStreet is a renowned award winner in both the Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). BridgeStreet makes it EASY to LIST and BOOK ExtendedStay experiences. For more information about BridgeStreet, please visit www.bridgestreet.com or call 800 278 7338/ +44 (0) 20 7792 2222

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc. is a leading payments provider with unique capability to power global integrated omni-commerce, any payment, anywhere. With industry-leading scale and an unmatched integrated technology platform, Worldpay offers clients a comprehensive suite of products and services globally, delivered through a single provider.

Annually, Worldpay processes over 40 billion transactions through more than 300 payment types across 146 countries and 126 currencies. The company's growth strategy includes expanding into high-growth markets, verticals and customer segments, including global eCommerce, Integrated Payments and B2B.

Worldpay, Inc. was formed in 2018 through the combination of the No. 1 merchant acquirers in the U.S. and the U.K., Vantiv, Inc. and Worldpay Group plc. Worldpay, Inc. trades on the NYSE as "WP" and the London Stock Exchange as "WPY."

Visit us at www.worldpay.com.

