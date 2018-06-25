BridgeStreet Launches the First Mode Aparthotel in Paris - Built for a New Generation of Business Traveler

"Business travel today is catching up to the growing demands of a new generation of business traveler. New technology and duty of care must be considered at any great property – that's a given – but culture and authenticity matter and Mode embraces the very best of Paris. We're tremendously proud of creating this experience and excited to share it with travelers around the world," said BridgeStreet's Chief Operations Officer, Brian Proctor.

The Paris location is in the heart of the prestigious 16th arrondissement – long known as one of French high society's favored places of residence. Close to the Arc de Triumph and nestled in a quiet street off Avenue Victor Hugo, Mode Aparthotel comprises two beautifully restored 19th century, neo-renaissance buildings with a brand-new building adjacent to a tranquil courtyard to enjoy and relax. The interior spaces are classic and modern in harmony – with specially-commissioned artworks inspired by the city throughout the public spaces, studios and apartments.

In addition to the modern amenities you'll find at any accommodation (high speed Wi-Fi, guest lounge, 24/7 concierge) the 48 purpose-built studios and apartments are outfitted as an apartment might be. Dedicated working space, a kitchenette, crockery and cookware are all included. A lounge area provides a real sense of generosity and care – important for any traveler, business or otherwise, hoping to find comfort on their travels.

The immediate area around Mode Arc de Triomphe boasts some of the capital's best boutiques, stores, restaurants, museums, galleries, international schools and places of learning. The property is also conveniently placed close to corporate headquarters of the some of the leading names in business, finance, industry and fashion, as well as numerous embassies, consulates and missions. Mode is minutes from the local Metro station, 15 minutes from Gare du Nord, and 35 minutes from Charles de Gaulle International Airport.

The ability to build these unique properties in any city center is owed to Mode's attractive business model. By using prized existing structures – often vacant or underused – developers can build practically and efficiently, still preserving the special characteristics of a city's history.

"To adapt and provide unique experiences demanded by Modern, savvy travelers, we're continuing to target global hot spots, like Paris and Edinburgh, with retrofitted buildings using unique design aesthetics. It presents rare and unique building opportunities – perfect for travelers seeking those same experiences," said Steve Burns, BridgeStreet Managing Director of EMEA & APAC.

