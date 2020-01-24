BridgeStreet Named "Best Serviced Apartment Provider" at the Business Travel Show

RESTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeStreet was named "Best Serviced Apartment Provider" at the Business Travel Show in London, UK which was sponsored by Buying Business Travel, the UK's leading online and print publication for travel and meetings buyers and arrangers. This prestigious industry recognition marks the second Business Travel Award in two years for the leading global travel platform for extended stay accommodation.

The judges from the travel management community noted BridgeStreet's forward thinking, the flexibility and choice it offers and its satisfaction guarantee as key factors contributing to the provider's selection in this very competitive category. The panel also recognized recent momentum at the company and praised BridgeStreet's comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility program.

"We are honored to have been recognized for our team's dedication and relentless focus on delivering customized extended stay accommodation solutions that make business travel better for large, medium and small enterprises and their employees across the globe," said BridgeStreet's CEO, Kamal Advani. "We believe that combining our extended stay expertise with superior technology is the best way to help businesses place their travelers in trusted accommodations anywhere so they can work, live and sleep well. We're thrilled that this high tech, high touch approach continues to be recognized by our industry."

The Business Travel Awards recognize the best in business travel excellence and innovation each year. The publication reports that it was one of the most fiercely contested awards ceremonies in recent years, and even being shortlisted was considered a tremendous achievement.

This is the latest in a string of accolades that illustrate BridgeStreet's position as the extended stay experts in the global business travel industry.

About BridgeStreet

BridgeStreet is the innovative world leader in extended stay business accommodation and relocation. With a technology platform built for extended stay business travel bookings and relocation services, BridgeStreet is dedicated to their partnerships with both their property owners and suppliers. Founded more than 20 years ago, BridgeStreet has been recognized as the trusted experts in extended stay business travel management. With Hospitality experiences in more than 22,600 cities in over 130 countries, BridgeStreet serves more than 5000+ enterprise customers globally.

SOURCE BridgeStreet