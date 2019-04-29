BridgeStreet now operates London's Newest Apart-Hotel Concept, Stow-Away Space-efficient, extended stay experience allows for living big in London on a budget

LONDON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeStreet announces today that it secured the operations of the newest apart-hotel extended stay offering Stow-Away Waterloo in London's revitalised and fast-regenerating neighbourhood around Waterloo. Developed by a Joint Venture between Stow Projects and Ciel Capital and managed by BridgeStreet, Stow-Away Waterloo is a uniquely designed apart-hotel destined for comfortable short and extended stay living. Built using 26 repurposed shipping containers offering space of over 18m², Stow-Away Waterloo has participated in one of the most environmentally-conscious, innovative, and affordable hospitality projects in London. Its design was recognised at the Serviced Apartment Awards 2019 as the winner of Best Architecture or External Design and Best Property 1-20 Units.

Stow-Away Waterloo is a stone's throw from Waterloo station and centrally located to everything the city has to offer, including one of London's oldest and most eclectic market streets, Lower Marsh. "There is a real sense of community here; just steps from your Stow-Away door is a lively market with amazing food from around the world being prepared and barrows selling fresh food," said Brian Proctor, Chief Operating Officer of BridgeStreet. "We are pleased to offer such a unique and environmentally-friendly project that reflects the character and energy of the Waterloo area."

Stow-Away Waterloo apart-hotel design focuses on space-efficient models that deliver improved ergonomics in a stylish and eco-friendly way. The interior features comfortable, luxurious and high-quality finishes for the modern traveler and is loaded with cutting-edge efficiency and technology features such as keyless entry with a mobile phone, hi-speed Wi-Fi, and a dedicated app that allows quick responses for guests' needs. It is also home to an independent boutique wine bar and pop-up kitchen 'UnWined'. "Our goal is to provide a unique residential experience for our guests that features state-of-the art technology developed and introduced by the joint venture of Stow Projects and Ciel Capital while still feeling like a home away from home," added Proctor.

Each Stow-Away STUDIO includes:

200 sq. ft container apartment

Super king-size, Hypnos ™ bed with a 1,600-pocket sprung mattress

bed with a 1,600-pocket sprung mattress Molton Brown ® toiletries

toiletries High-quality linen and towels

Walk-in shower

Free, high-speed Wi-Fi

Two chairs and desk/dining table

Large, flat screen smart TV

Wardrobe and storage

Fully-equipped kitchenette including a combination microwave, fridge, hob and dishwasher

Nearby, travellers have the opportunity to experience London's most treasured attractions: The Royal Festival Hall, British Film Institute, Southbank Centre, National Theatre, The Old Vic, The London Eye, and London Aquarium are all a short walk away. On the other side of the River Thames is home to the Palace of Westminster, Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square.

ABOUT BRIDGESTREET

We help businesses find, and book trusted accommodations anywhere so they can work, live and sleep well, guaranteed.

BridgeStreet.com is the first technology platform built specifically for extended stay business travel bookings. With Hospitality experiences in more than 22,600 cities in over 130 countries, BridgeStreet is the travel technology leader in the extended stay corporate travel sector. BridgeStreet's innovative product line, Six Ways to Stay™, connects a global marketplace of millions of extended stay hotels, serviced apartments, branded hotels, furnished homes, urban/resort vacation rentals, and design-led hostels to companies who want a leading edge, customizable travel technology solution. In addition to providing built-in demand for hospitality operators from BridgeStreet's 5000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team, BridgeStreet is recognized as the worldwide, trusted expert in business extended stay travel management.

