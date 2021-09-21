Bridgeton Debuts Tech-Driven Lending Platform, Targeting $350 Million Of Financing Within First Year

As owner and operator of award-winning properties like Walker Hotels and the newly debuted Marram Montauk , Bridgeton witnessed the difficulties properties face in obtaining proper financing -- especially in the wake of COVID-19 -- and plans to fill a void in the debt capital markets. With high investor demand, Bridgeton Capital is targeting $350 million of financing over the first 12 months , expecting rapid expansion in the months that follow.

"This is the time to leverage our expertise in commercial real estate and experience as venture investors in proptech," said Atit Jariwala, Bridgeton Founder and CEO. "There are countless properties with potential to succeed; they just need the resources."

Solomon Garber joins Bridgeton Capital as Partner alongside an advisory board comprised of silicon valley's top tech talent. Garber previously served as Managing Director at Northeast Bank responsible for National Originations. David Hall will serve as the platform's Managing Director focused on originations and operations. Hall was previously Chief Operating Officer for Bridge Funding and Managing Director at CV Capital.

With leadership from Jariwala, Garber and Hall, Bridgeton Capital will offer senior secured lending and non-recourse loans, from $1 million to $75 million, with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of up to 85 percent. Fixed and floating rates start at 5 percent. Vacant and non-cash flowing properties may be eligible.

Modernizing commercial real estate lending and ensuring process efficiencies, Bridgeton Capital is a tech-enabled lender. The platform utilizes data algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate investor and broker workflows and to underwrite deals with more speed and accuracy.

About Bridgeton

Bridgeton Holdings is a private investment firm that creates value through optimizing and leveraging its expertise in operations, capital improvements and development. The Company, led by Chief Executive Officer & Founder Atit Jariwala, is dedicated to innovation across office, residential and hospitality projects through uncommon experiences, exceptional service and expressive design. Bridgeton creates spaces that are focused on enhancing the individual guest experience – rather than prescribe a lifestyle, the Company embraces guests' lives. The portfolio spans the city and the sea: Walker Hotel Greenwich Village and Walker Hotel Tribeca in New York City and Marram in Montauk. Each property is comprised of thoughtful gestures that create warm and welcoming environments for all. For more information: bridgeton.com .

