Bridgeton Selects StayNTouch Guest-Centric PMS to Enhance Guest Engagement & Drive Ancillary Revenue

BETHESDA, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgeton Holdings, a private investment firm focused on developing unique hospitality experiences in high-end urban markets, selected StayNTouch, a global leader in guest-centric hotel property management systems (PMS), to implement their mobile PMS and contactless solutions across 10 luxury hotel properties, totaling 566 rooms.

Bridgeton Selects StayNTouch Guest-Centric PMS to Enhance Guest Engagement and Drive Ancillary Revenue

Bridgeton Holdings specializes in creating value for luxury properties by streamlining operations, implementing capital improvements, and leveraging development opportunities. Bridgeton chose StayNTouch to enable a more engaged and unburdened staff experience that will amplify revenue streams through a fully customized guest journey.

"We were looking for a cloud PMS that was guest-centric, mobile and flexible, to enable our staff to serve guests beyond the front desk and across the property," said Atit Jariwala, the CEO and Founder of Bridgeton Holdings. "The ability for our staff to serve guests freely with a tablet and EMV device in hand, has been essential in reducing congestion in our lobbies and maintaining a sense of casual luxury where great service doesn't force the guest to wait in line. Combining the StayNTouch PMS and the kiosk solution at our Marram Montauk property immediately led to an increase in bookings for stay-enhancing supplementary experiences, such as our Private Beach Fires."

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer of StayNTouch said, "Bridgeton's properties are unique in that they seek to marry the guest experience with the lifestyle of the city they're rooted in. This level of service requires a high degree of engagement between staff and guests and our guest-centric PMS is designed to empower staff to deliver a highly personalized and unconstrained hospitality experience."

About Bridgeton

Bridgeton Holdings is a private investment firm that creates value through optimizing and leveraging its expertise in operations, capital improvements and development. The Company, led by Chief Executive Officer & Founder Atit Jariwala, is dedicated to innovation across office, residential and hospitality projects through uncommon experiences, exceptional service and expressive design. Bridgeton creates spaces that are focused on enhancing the individual guest experience – rather than prescribe a lifestyle, the Company embraces guests' lives. The portfolio spans the city and the sea: Walker Hotel Greenwich Village and Walker Hotel Tribeca in New York City and Marram in Montauk. Each property is comprised of thoughtful gestures that create warm and welcoming environments for all. For more information: bridgeton.com.

About StayNTouch

StayNTouch provides a fully cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) that enables hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many innovative hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, Village Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels.

