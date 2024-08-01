BRIDGETOWER CAPITAL AND INTERVISION SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO INTEGRATE AI AND BLOCKCHAIN TO CREATE NEXT-GENERATION WEB3 AND AI SOLUTIONS

ST. LOUIS and BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgetower Capital, a leading global provider of AI and Web3 platform services and infrastructure, with InterVision Systems, a premier Managed Service Provider and leader in innovative IT solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to launch robust, secure and scalable global Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain solutions and services.

The companies bring to market a transformative proprietary suite of AI and Web3 services, uniting the dynamic fields of Web3 and AI in ways that will accelerate adoption of the technologies in a variety of industries around the world. These services address key challenges such as AI lineage, sovereignty, and authenticity, while facilitating the global distribution of AI models and blockchain applications through secure and efficient networks. The AI/Web3 suite solutions include AI modeling, building and training Large Language Models (LLM), and AI-driven data analytics.

"Bridgetower is a leader in Web3 and AI through our unique approach to layering the capabilities of blockchain to validate data with AI's power to create large language models making enormous sets of data accessible and useful to organizations," said Bridgetower Capital Founder and CEO Cory Pugh. "Our partnership with InterVision is yet another example of Bridgetower aligning with those who are pioneering the adoption of AI and Blockchain globally."

"This partnership with Bridgetower Capital marks a significant milestone in our journey to integrate AI and blockchain technologies," said Jonathan Lerner, CEO of InterVision Systems. "By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned to deliver groundbreaking solutions to our customers that will drive efficiency, security, and growth for businesses worldwide."

The Bridgetower/InterVision partnership will also focus on enhancing InterVision's AI-driven platforms, a suite of GenAI accelerators built for improved customer experiences and developed for rapid customization and deployment. These platforms empower businesses to quickly implement advanced AI solutions, reducing development time and complexity to deliver innovative products and services.

In addition to the joint development of AI and blockchain solutions, the companies will work together to expand global reach and impact by leveraging their extensive networks and industry expertise. This partnership will drive growth and innovation, positioning both Bridgetower Capital and InterVision Systems at the forefront of the digital transformation landscape.

For more information about this partnership and the innovative solutions being developed, please visit www.bridgetowercapital.com and www.intervision.com.

About Bridgetower

Bridgetower Capital is a global leader and pioneer in the convergence of blockchain and AI, the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. Bridgetower's blockchain offerings include a customizable Web3 architecture with robust API layers and a full end-to-end Web3 platform that includes single sign on capabilities, KYC/KYB verification, embedded wallet and robust payment solutions, and digital representation for primary and secondary markets. Additionally, Bridgetower operates enterprise blockchain hardware and software including 10,000+ blockchain staking validator nodes and proprietary software offering Multi-Party Computation (MPC). Bridgetower's AI services include AI modeling, training Large Language Models (LLM), offering GPUs as a service, and complete blockchain data authenticity and validation.

Bridgetower is strategically located in global blockchain hubs including the United States, the UK, Switzerland and Abu Dhabi.

About InterVision Systems

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo and India. Experience us at intervision.com.

