BRIDGETOWER CAPITAL LAUNCHES SOVEREIGN AI DATA LINEAGE SOLUTION AND PARTNERS WITH, INTERVISION SYSTEMS, AND PROVLABS - FACILITATOR OF $41B OF FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS - TO AUTHENTICATE AI DATA GLOBALLY

NEW YORK and CHESTERFIELD, Mo. and BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgetower Capital, a leading global provider of AI and Web3 platform services and infrastructure, InterVision Systems, a premier Managed Service Provider and leader in innovative IT solutions, and ProvLabs, a provider of enterprise-grade APIs and SaaS solutions that enable regulated firms to deploy digital assets on Provenance Blockchain, have launched a breakthrough Sovereign AI Data Lineage solution solving significant corporate and regulatory concerns about data use in AI LLM models globally.

The solution was recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a top Blockchain/AI solution at its re:Invent 2024 conference last week.

"This is an extremely strong solution expertly filling a growing need in a massive market," said Jonathan Lerner, CEO of InterVision Systems. "We are excited to partner with Bridgetower and to have the solution recognized and validated by AWS is encouraging and gratifying."

Bridgetower's Sovereign AI Data Lineage Solution is a part of a transformative proprietary suite of AI and Web3 services developed in partnership with InterVision Systems to accelerate adoption of the technologies in a variety of industries around the world. The solution is being integrated by Provenance, the world's largest public Layer 1 blockchain measured by real-world assets controlling approximately 70% of all RWAs ledgered on public blockchains. As a leading financial services blockchain, Provenance has facilitated more than $41 billion in financial transactions.

"The Provenance Blockchain was purpose-built for regulated financial and data services, with interoperability, confidentiality, and privacy incorporated directly into the protocol," said Anthony Moro, ProvLabs CEO. "Sovereign data lineage is crucial for highly regulated entities and is a perfect fit for the Provenance Blockchain ecosystem. ProvLabs' ProvConnect and BlockVault services remove the friction of bringing this solution to life on-chain. We are thrilled to be participating."

"Bridgetower's roots are anchored in blockchain technology aimed at real world solutions. By partnering with world-class companies, we are seeing the results of a patient and purposeful strategy," Bridgetower CEO Cory Pugh. "Our Sovereign AI Data Lineage solution is at the nexus of blockchain and AI – two of the centuries most transformative technologies - and will have a meaningful impact on the continued acceleration of AI models for the public and private sectors."

Bridgetower's solution innovatively uses Blockchain-Integrated Traceability to maintain immutable records of data transformations and robust traceability of data being sourced and utilized across the full stack of AI services including model creation, fine tuning and inference. The solution provides rich benefits of explainability, transparency and predictability for all solution sets inside the AI stack. It addresses a high-demand and critical need for corporations and regulators around the world who are rapidly developing their own LLM models in every sector of public and private entities.The solution solves cross-border compliance, complex proof-of-authenticity, and data immutability via decentralized autonomous consensus and secure deployment and directly addresses concerns held by regulators and corporations around the world regarding data protection and authenticity for the rapidly developing use of AI and LLM models.

The AI Data Lineage solution features:

Automated data collection that can reduce ingestion times by 70%

Automated data validation and traceability features to decrease the likelihood of human errors in document processing by up to 60% and associated remediation costs by 40%

Faster document retrieval and search through Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) models that allow users to access relevant information 50-70% faster

About Bridgetower

Bridgetower Capital is a global leader and pioneer in the convergence of blockchain and AI, the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. Bridgetower's blockchain offerings include a customizable Web3 architecture with robust API layers and a full end-to-end Web3 platform. Bridgetower's AI services include AI modeling, training Large Language Models (LLM), offering GPUs as a service, and complete blockchain data authenticity and validation. Bridgetower is strategically located in global blockchain hubs including the United States, the UK, Switzerland and Abu Dhabi.

About InterVision Systems

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo and India.

Experience us at intervision.com.

About ProvLabs

ProvLabs (Provenance Blockchain Labs, Inc.) is a blockchain infrastructure technology company that provides mission-critical APIs and SaaS solutions that enable the deployment of real-world assets at scale on Provenance Blockchain. ProvLabs' solutions provide a frictionless path to Web3 enablement and are built specifically for Provenance Blockchain Network, the world's largest public Layer 1 blockchain network as measured by real-world assets with over $13 billion in total value locked and over $41 billion in supported transactions. Learn more at ProvLabs.io, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

