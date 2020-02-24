BridgeTower Media Expands Chief Diversity Officer Summit and Customized Corporate Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeTower Media ("BridgeTower"), the premier provider of business information and events across the U.S., today announced the expansion of several national diversity and inclusion (D&I) programs for the global business community. The programs include the Chief Diversity Officer Summit, a national conference for executives charged with building a diverse workforce, and the Employee Resource Group (ERG) Summit, an internal corporate training program customized for individual businesses based on their D&I goals.

BridgeTower's recently rebranded "Color" business group will oversee the new offerings and also launch additional programs and content to meet the growing demand for expert D&I programs and resources.

BridgeTower currently hosts more than 20 conferences and awards programs honoring diverse professionals, including women in business, throughout the U.S. Over the past three years, more than 20,000 professionals have participated in BridgeTower's D&I events and programs. In 2019, Color hosted close to 2,000 diverse professionals at its conferences and events.

"We've been expanding our D&I events and programs over the past three years, and we're now accelerating those efforts with two of Color's flagship programs and even more content on the way," said Adam Reinebach, President & CEO at BridgeTower. "We're committed to expanding our D&I programs to support more businesses and the next generation of business leaders."

Color's ERG Summit is a custom event experience that provides companies with team-building and personal development workshops led by nationally known diversity leaders. The Chief Diversity Officer Summit will be held in July and will feature a full day of D&I programming. The ERG and Chief Diversity Officer Summit expand Color's three signature annual events: the Women of Color Leadership and Empowerment Conference, the Men of Color Leadership and Empowerment Conference, and the All-Inclusive Awards.

"Businesses recognize the importance of having strong D&I initiatives and are looking for experienced partners to support this critical business imperative," said Kamilah A'Vant, Director of Diversity Programs at BridgeTower. "We are committed to supporting change at every level of an organization and see tremendous opportunities to advance D&I across the world of business with our programs and events."

