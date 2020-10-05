BridgeTower Media Launches Carolinas Project Center

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeTower Media, ("BridgeTower"), the premier provider of business information and events across the U.S., today announced the launch of Carolinas Project Center, a searchable, trackable online database of public and private procurement opportunities. The unique proprietary database includes thousands of construction projects and other public and private leads to facilitate the growth of local business.

The database is updated daily with new bids opportunities from more than 40 public agencies and dozens of private companies across South Carolina and North Carolina. Projects are updated from inception to bid award, and the database provides all the information necessary to bid on projects in addition to access to important project contacts, dates, and documents.

Carolinas Project Center is backed and compiled by BridgeTower's local business news and information source, SC Biz News , the publishers of the Charleston Regional Business Journal, Columbia Regional Business Report, GSA Business Report, SCBIZ Magazine, and the Mecklenburg Times. SC Biz News is also the producer of premier business events including the South Carolina Manufacturing Conference and Expo. BridgeTower also maintains dozens of local databases serving business, construction, law practice, public notice, and political markets.

"Our local team is in the field 24/7 identifying trends, updating databases and sourcing opportunities in the market, and Carolinas Project Center brings all those leads together in one place," said Adam Reinebach, President & CEO at BridgeTower. "Carolinas Project Center provides a detailed, continuous stream of opportunities, helping local companies and organizations find solutions and win contracts. It's another example of how we're leveraging our local and industry knowledge to build actionable data for customers."

Annual membership for the Carolinas Project Center starts at $395 with an exclusive 30% charter member discount. The types of bid opportunities in the database include construction projects, design and engineering services, equipment and supplies, surplus goods for sale, and other professional services like legal, accounting, environmental, and IT, among others.

The launch of the Carolinas Project Center follows similar successful construction-focused products in BridgeTower's Oregon, Wisconsin, and Louisiana markets. For a free tour of Carolinas Project Center or more information, please visit bit.ly/projectcentertour or contact Grady Johnson at [email protected] .

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media is the premier provider of business information, research, events and marketing solutions in more than 20 local, regional and industry B2B markets across the United States. In addition to providing subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, BridgeTower has a research unit focused on employee satisfaction, lead generation services and live events centered on awards and education. For more, please visit: https://www.bridgetowermedia.com

Media Contact:

Joe LoBello

LoBello Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE BridgeTower Media