BridgeTower Media Names Kurt Hawks EVP of Digital Development

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeTower Media, ("BridgeTower"), the premier provider of business information, research, events, and marketing solutions in more than 20 local, regional, and industry markets across the U.S., has appointed Kurt Hawks as Executive Vice President of Digital Development. As part of this new position, Hawks will advance BridgeTower's digital product development, audience analytics, and data-driven services.

"Kurt's experience driving digital transformation and product development, as well as his expertise with audience and revenue growth, are perfectly aligned with our strategic plan," said Adam Reinebach, President & CEO at BridgeTower. "We're doubling down on our digital offerings and data platforms, and Kurt's track record of developing and bringing new solutions to the market will add tremendous value to our audience, customers, and team."

Hawks has a 25-year track record growing public and private companies via organic growth as well as M&A. Prior to BridgeTower, Hawks served as Chief Revenue Officer of FullContact, Inc., a SaaS-based digital Identity Resolution company. He has held executive leadership positions at leading marketing technology companies as well as industry associations such as the Data & Marketing Association (DMA) and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

"I'm excited to join BridgeTower and work with an incredibly talented team to accelerate digital growth," Hawks said. "BridgeTower's strong engagement and authoritative content within segments like business, legal, construction, and home furnishings provide an unparalleled ability to engage and serve a captivated and growing audience. Accuracy and relevancy provide more meaningful and engaging experiences across multiple channels, which is a significant competitive advantage."

Hawks is based in the San Francisco area and will work closely with BridgeTower's brand leaders, managers, and salespeople to increase online engagement and grow digital revenue.

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media, a portfolio company of Transom Capital, is a leading provider of business information, events, and marketing services for the legal, financial, construction, and government sectors in more than 20 local and regional markets across the United States. In addition to providing subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, BridgeTower has a research unit focused on employee satisfaction, lead generation services, and live events centered on awards and education. For more information regarding BridgeTower Media, please visit www.bridgetowermedia.com

