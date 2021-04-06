BridgeTower Media Names Tom Callahan Chief Financial Officer

SOMERSET, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeTower Media ("BridgeTower"), the premier provider of local and regional business information and events across the U.S., has appointed Tom Callahan as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Callahan has more than 25 years in financial leadership roles and extensive background in digital media. As CFO, Callahan will oversee BridgeTower's finance and accounting team and functions and play a leading role in the company's growth and expansion plans.

Over the last two decades, Callahan has served as CFO at leading media company Forbes, digital music platform Bandlab, and digital publisher G/O Media. Callahan also has a successful track record in mergers and acquisitions, having worked at private equity-backed companies for most of his career. Callahan started with BridgeTower last week.

"Tom's digital media background and experience are a perfect fit for BridgeTower, and he will be an asset for our growing business," said Adam Reinebach, President & CEO at BridgeTower. "We're thrilled to have someone of his caliber on the executive team, and his transactional experience will be invaluable as we complement our organic growth initiatives with acquisitions."

BridgeTower Media, a portfolio company of Transom Capital, operates the leading B2B information product for the majority of its markets. BridgeTower is a growing company that continued to add products and services even through the pandemic, launching several new events, programs and data products. The company now hosts more than 300 live or virtual events annually, including more than 25 programs honoring diverse professionals and women in business. BridgeTower's news, content, and events reach more than 1.3 million people nationally.

"I'm thrilled to join the BridgeTower team as we begin its next chapter as an independent business under Transom," Callahan said. "The company's diversified, content-driven business model is a great fit for my background. I'm excited to play my part in accelerating BridgeTower's digital strategy and executing the overall strategic plan for expansion."

Callahan began his career as an auditor at E&Y and Mahoney Cohen. He holds a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from Villanova University.

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media is the premier provider of business information, research, events, and marketing solutions in more than 20 local, regional and industry B2B markets across the United States. In addition to providing subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, BridgeTower has a research unit focused on employee satisfaction, lead generation services, and live events centered on awards and education. For more, please visit: https://www.bridgetowermedia.com

Media Contact

Joe LoBello

LoBello Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE BridgeTower Media

Related Links

http://www.bridgetowermedia.com

