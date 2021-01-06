Bridgette Heller named to Newman's Own Foundation Board of Directors

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own Foundation has announced the appointment of Bridgette Heller to its board of directors. The Foundation continues the work of its founder, actor/philanthropist Paul Newman, by turning all net profits and royalties from the sale of Newman's Own products into donations, totaling more than $560 million to date.

Ms. Heller has been an accomplished leader of consumer businesses for over 30 years and has a track record of accelerating growth and profitability in both Fortune 100 and private equity owned enterprises. Most recently, until January 2019, Ms. Heller served as the EVP and President of Nutricia, the Specialized Nutrition Division of Danone. Previously she led major businesses and business units at Merck Consumer Care, Johnson & Johnson, Chung's Gourmet Foods, and Kraft Foods.

"We are delighted to have Bridgette join the Newman's Own Foundation Board of Directors," said Michael Clayton, Chair. "Not only does she bring deep experience from the business world, but she has also earned a strong reputation in governance and as a nonprofit leader, making her a perfect addition to our board."

Ms. Heller is the co-founder and current CEO of the Shirley Proctor Puller Foundation, a 501(c)(3) with a mission of advancing achievement and closing the achievement gap for underserved students in South St. Petersburg, Florida.

"I am honored to join the Board of a foundation that has had such an impact over many decades," says Heller. "I look forward to assisting the Foundation in further fulfilling Paul Newman's vision."

Ms. Heller serves on the board of directors for Newman's Own, Inc., Aramark, Novartis, and Dexcom. She also serves on the board of directors for the nonprofit Preserve Vision Florida and is a member of the advisory board for the Kellogg School of Management.

She received her BA from Northwestern University and her MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

About Newman's Own Foundation

Paul Newman was committed to helping make the world a better place. To carry on his philanthropic legacy, he founded Newman's Own Foundation to turn all net profits and royalties from the sale of Newman's Own products into donations. To date, Paul Newman and Newman's Own Foundation have given over $560 million to thousands of impactful organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.newmansownfoundation.org.

