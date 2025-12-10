Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services Launches $2 Million Capital Campaign to Expand Outpatient Mental Health Services in Union County, NJ

"A Legacy of Impact – A Future of Recovery" Will Revitalize Elizabeth Facility

UNION, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services has officially launched a $2 million capital campaign titled A Legacy of Impact – A Future of Recovery to renovate and expand its outpatient behavioral health center at 567 Morris Avenue in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The initiative comes at a critical time as Union County faces a growing behavioral health crisis and increasing demand for timely, integrated care.

567 Morris Avenue, Elizabeth NJ

The newly renovated Center for Integrated Outpatient Services will feature expanded urgent care access, individual and group therapy spaces, medication management, and co-occurring substance use treatment. The building, which has served the community since 1997, will be completely reimagined to serve more youth and adults with greater efficiency, accessibility, and dignity.

"This project is about more than modernizing a building; it's about ensuring that no one in our community falls through the cracks when they need help the most," said Cory Storch, President and CEO of Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services. "Timely, local, and compassionate care is not a luxury—it's a right."

Bridgeway has already secured over $1 million in early support from lead donors including the Woods System of Care, The Hyde & Watson Foundation, E.J. Grassman, Columbia Bank, Rapps Pharmacy and others. The organization is now launching its public campaign to raise the remaining $1 million by the end of 2027.

The campaign's new website, bridgewaybhscare.org/capital, features a video introduction, downloadable Case for Support, and campaign progress tracker.

"This Center will be a lifeline for thousands of individuals and families across Union County—providing urgent mental health and substance use care, helping people return to work, school, and their communities," said Rob Spitzer, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Team Leader at ConnectOne Bank, Bridgeway Board Member and Chair of the Capital Campaign.

Bridgeway's Capital Campaign will directly fund:

Renovation of an 8,000-square-foot outpatient facility





Separate youth and adult waiting areas





8 individual counseling rooms





8 group therapy spaces





Expanded urgent care access, 7 days a week





Co-occurring mental health and substance use services





On-site exam and medication rooms, telehealth spaces, and case management support

"Everyone deserves access to care without delay. This campaign ensures we're not only responding to that need—we're meeting it with compassion, equity, and purpose," said Peter Pogany, RPh, Owner of Rapps Pharmacy; Honorary Chair of the Capital Campaign.

To donate, follow campaign progress, or learn more, visit: https://bridgewaybhscare.org/capital

About Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services

Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services is a nonprofit leader in recovery-focused mental health and substance use care. For over 50 years, Bridgeway has provided innovative, person-centered services across North and Central New Jersey—empowering individuals to achieve wellness, independence, and a renewed sense of purpose.

