Bridgeway Benefit Technologies Forms Strategic Partnership with The Berwyn Group for Death Audit and Locate Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berwyn Group, a leader in population data management and Bridgeway Benefit Technologies (Bridgeway), a provider of cloud-based benefits administration solutions for the Taft-Hartley community, announce a strategic partnership to provide Bridgeway's customers a single-source, proactive pension plan population management experience.

The Berwyn Group offers an end-to-end suite of industry-leading death audit and locate solutions that allow pension and health plan administrators to eliminate costly overpayments, maximize efficiency, meet regulatory requirements, and connect policyholders, participants, and beneficiaries to the funds they deserve. Through this alliance, Bridgeway will make The Berwyn Group's flagship products, CertiDeath and CertiCensus, accessible to its clients, allowing pensions to easily maintain their data.

Bridgeway specializes in providing integrated technology solutions for managing contributions, eligibility, claims processing, retirement plan administration and more to fund offices, national multiemployer plans, and TPAs across the United States and Canada. The company's dedication to accuracy and efficiency in serving millions of members aligns closely with The Berwyn Group's commitment to innovation and improved outcomes.

"We are excited to partner with Bridgeway to bring our best-in-class solutions to even more clients in the benefits administration space," said John Bikus, president of The Berwyn Group. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to bridging the gap between organizations and their members, ensuring unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and regulatory compliance."

Bridgeway, with more than 40 years of experience and a team of nearly 400 dedicated employees, offers a suite of benefits administration products and services focused on data security, regulatory compliance, and cost-effectiveness.

"At Bridgeway, our priority has always been to provide the best software services available," said Michelle Manolovic, vice president of strategic partnerships at Bridgeway. "Working with The Berwyn Group allows us to further that mission by offering an expanded set of capabilities that deliver greater benefits to our clients and their members."

The partnership is a significant step forward in the evolution of benefits administration solutions, combining The Berwyn Group's expertise in population data management with Bridgeway's state-of-the-art technology platform. Together, the organizations provide unmatched value to the Taft-Hartley community.

Bridgeway customers should email [email protected] or visit berwyngroup.com for more information about CertiCensus.

About The Berwyn Group:

The Berwyn Group is a leader in population data management, offering the industry's most trusted and effective death audit and locate solutions, with an unmatched dedication to innovation, security, and generating outcomes. Acquired by Longevity Holdings in 2023, The Berwyn Group now offers an end-to-end suite of industry-leading solutions including CertiDeath®, CertiCensus, CertiSearch and BeneSearch. The Berwyn Group's mission and focus is making valuable connections to achieve measurable outcomes -- bridging the gap between pensions and their participants, insurance companies and their policyholders, third-party administrators and public entities with Medicaid recipients. Connecting leading-edge technology and data with best-in-class human ingenuity, The Berwyn Group helps organizations eliminate costly overpayments, maximize efficiency, meet regulatory requirements, and connect policyholders, participants, and beneficiaries to the funds they deserve. For more information, visit www.berwyngroup.com.

About Bridgeway Benefit Technologies:

Bridgeway Benefit Technologies is the foremost provider for multiemployer benefits administration technology solutions. With the strength of our BASYS and ISSI platforms, we offer greater choice, enhanced capabilities and unmatched service delivery built for data security, regulatory compliance and a lower cost of ownership. Our software suites, web-based portals and hosting solutions serve the Taft-Hartley community and its millions of union members in the United States and Canada. The company provides fund offices, multiemployer plans and third-party administrators with a robust product suite for managing contributions, eligibility, claims processing, retirement plan administration and more. Visit www.bridgewaybentech.com.

