Bridgeway Wealth Partners Hires Chief Strategist

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgeway Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor located in New York City, announced today that it has hired Jason Orlosky as a Managing Director and Chief Strategist. Mr. Orlosky will be based in the company's headquarters in New York City.

Mr. Orlosky has over 15 years of investment experience having previously worked at Stifel Nicolaus, Lehman Brothers, and Barclays Capital. At his prior firm Mr. Orlosky managed over $1 billion across several strategies and tactical allocations. At Bridgeway, Mr. Orlosky will take a key role in developing the firm's investment products and managing the firm's asset management division. He was quoted as saying, "I am excited to join such a dynamic firm and am thrilled about their approach to utilizing compelling products and strategies."

Gib Dunham, a co-founder of Bridgeway and Head of Asset Management, said "Jason is a terrific addition to our team; he brings an extensive background in asset allocation and capital markets and will help Bridgeway continue to provide clients with unique investment strategies and exceptional service."

About Bridgeway Wealth Partners, LLC

Bridgeway Wealth Partners, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that also offers investment management strategies, insurance products and direct and alternative investments. Bridgeway is actively recruiting advisors looking for a flexible platform that will allow them to grow their practices via an open architecture approach with cutting-edge technology and access to unique alpha generating strategies. Bridgeway offers its advisors a means to monetize multiple revenue streams including alternatives, cash management, lending, insurance and financial advisory products. www.bridgewaywealthpartners.com

