Bridgeway Wealth Partners Recruits $450 million Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgeway Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor located in New York City, announced today that it has signed an advisory team with over $450 million in committed assets. The new team will be based in New York City at Bridgeway's headquarters.

The team, run by Charles Pouliot and Brian Burkhart, had previously been with Merrill Lynch before entering the independent wealth management world. "We could not be more pleased with our choice as Bridgeway gives us access to a world class technology platform and a variety of value-added capabilities to better service our clients," said Mr. Pouliot.

Brian Reichberg, a co-founder of Bridgeway and Head of Wealth Management, was quoted as saying, "We look forward to working with the team. Their high level of client service and dedication to building their practice makes them a terrific fit for Bridgeway."

About Bridgeway Wealth Partners, LLC

Bridgeway Wealth Partners, LLC is an independent wealth management firm with an expertise in direct and alternative investments founded by Brian Reichberg, Philip Gaucher and Gib Dunham. Bridgeway is actively recruiting advisors looking for a flexible platform that will allow them to grow their practices via an open architecture approach with cutting-edge technology and access to unique alpha generating strategies. Bridgeway offers its advisors a means to monetize multiple revenue streams including alternatives, cash management, lending, insurance and financial advisory products. www.bridgewaywealthpartners.com

