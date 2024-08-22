Bridgewest Group Names Croatian AI Leader Aleksandar Raić for Global VP Role, Accelerating AI-Driven Growth and Innovation

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private investment firm, Bridgewest Group, recognized for developing innovative companies in life sciences, software, and deep tech, welcomes Aleksandar Raić, one of Croatia's most recognized and experienced experts in the development and application of Artificial Intelligence. Raić will spearhead Bridgewest Group's AI strategy and development as Global Vice President of AI. Additionally, Raić joins the Management Board for Artificial Intelligence, Research and Development, and Partnerships for Pontis Technology, one of Bridgewest Group's rapidly growing IT portfolio companies.

As a leading AI authority, Raić adds significant expertise. Most recently he was at Infobip as Vice President of AI Transformation where he formed a new AI team and led novel AI solutions that automated business systems and enhanced product offerings with embedded machine learning and neural networks, benefiting both Infobip and its customers worldwide. Prior, he was Vice President of People & Transformation at the company. Raić has held a variety of leadership positions in several large business systems companies such as Barr, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pliva and Croatia Osiguranje – the largest and oldest insurance company in Croatia. He holds master's degrees in management/change management and organizational transformation, business administration, and computer science.

"We are excited to have Raić join our Bridgewest Group leadership team and the Pontis Technology Board. The success of our company, and that of our portfolio companies has been built through the talent of good people like Raić who are passionate about bringing forth new technologies and platforms that transform businesses. AI is one of the most powerful areas of focus for us. It will catapult new products, new life saving therapies and a whole host of new, yet to be created products and businesses in our knowledge-driven world," said Dr. Massih Tayebi, Founding Partner and Chairman of Bridgewest Group.

Adding to the enthusiasm, Raić said, "I'm excited to join the talented team. I will strive to deploy AI with a purpose, making businesses more intelligent and competitive by enabling disruptive innovative solutions across the Bridgewest Group investments, including Pontis Technology."

About Bridgewest Group

Bridgewest Group is an innovative and privately held global investment firm with over $3B in private capital. Founded in 1999, the global firm has earned a long-standing reputation for creating and scaling transformational businesses to achieve outsized success. Bridgewest Group leverages its expertise and global eco-community in key sectors where it can have the greatest impact including Life Sciences, Software, Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence/Deep Tech. Customized financial investment services and diverse real estate holdings augment equity assets and support portfolio companies as they grow. Bridgewest Group is based in the US, with investments primarily in the US, Europe, China, Australasia and India.

About Pontis Technology

Pontis Technology is a Croatia-based company founded in 2022 by Bridgewest Group and local partners. Primarily a software development company, as part of the international Bridgewest Group, Pontis Technology has recently become the center of competencies for the entire Group in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Their software solutions have helped build businesses in the pharmaceutical, fintech, banking, betting, healthcare and real estate industries for worldwide clients based on 4 continents. In addition to its Croatian office, in 2023, Pontis opened a branch in Bosnia and Herzegovina, entering that propulsive employee market. Pontis Technology won an award for the best new employer in Croatia in 2023.

