Bridgewest Ventures Opens Access to New Zealand's Fast-Rising Deep-Tech Market Through NZ$60.2 Million Venture Fund Raise

U.S.-backed venture platform positions New Zealand as a global innovation gateway, offering investors exposure to proprietary technology companies and Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa eligibility

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and MIAMI, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgewest Venture Fund I LP has successful first close of approximately NZ$60.2 million from a group of institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and international migrant investors, positioning the Fund as one of the leading gateways for offshore capital seeking exposure to Australia and New Zealand's rapidly emerging deep-technology ecosystem. With this validation and strong support from New Zealand investors, Bridgewest Ventures is now raising funds from sophisticated US investors.

"Our strategy is built around discovering and developing companies before they become visible to broader international capital markets." Post this Saum Vahdat, Chief Executive Officer, Bridgewest Ventures

The Fund is structured as an eligible investment under New Zealand's Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa program, offering qualifying global investors a pathway to New Zealand citizenship while meeting approved investment criteria under the country's migrant investment framework.

Bridgewest Ventures also expects growing interest from U.S. and Australia-based investors seeking geographic diversification away from increasingly crowded North American, European, and Asian venture markets.

As part of its international expansion strategy, Bridgewest Ventures has also commenced fundraising activities in Australia following the recent granting of an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL). The Australian distribution strategy is being led by John van der Wielen, Senior Adviser to Bridgewest Group, and will include a June 2026 investor roadshow targeting sophisticated investors, family offices, private wealth advisers and institutional capital partners across key Australian markets.

"Global investors are actively looking for differentiated markets where innovation quality is high but capital competition remains relatively low," said Saum Vahdat, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgewest Ventures. "New Zealand and Australia are producing globally relevant intellectual property in sectors such as life sciences, medical technology, advanced materials, artificial intelligence, and clean technology — yet the market remains significantly undercapitalized relative to the quality of innovation being developed. We believe this creates a compelling asymmetry for sophisticated investors."

Bridgewest Ventures operates with a hybrid model that combines U.S.-grade investment discipline and global operating capability with an established local New Zealand and Australia presence and sourcing network. Parent company Bridgewest Group has more than 25 years of experience building and investing in growth companies across seven countries.

Unlike many traditional venture funds that operate as passive financial investors, Bridgewest Ventures emphasizes active operational engagement intended to reduce execution risk and accelerate commercialization pathways for portfolio companies.

The firm focuses on identifying proprietary opportunities within New Zealand and Australia's innovation ecosystem at an earlier stage than what many international investors can access directly. Bridgewest Ventures then works actively with portfolio companies to de-risk technology, strengthen governance, expand commercial capability, and create pathways into larger global markets.

"Our strategy is built around discovering and developing companies before they become visible to broader international capital markets," said Paul Brownsey, General Partner of Bridgewest Venture Fund I.

"We believe New Zealand and Australia represent one of the more overlooked innovation markets globally. Through our local operating presence, proprietary sourcing network, and active management model, we aim to help companies scale internationally while giving our limited partners exposure to growth opportunities that are often unavailable in larger, more efficient venture markets," added Brownsey.

Bridgewest Ventures has committed approximately NZ$6.0 million of its own capital into the Fund on the same terms as external investors, reinforcing alignment between the manager and limited partners.

The Fund remains open for additional commitments through Q4 2026 and is targeting total commitments of NZ$100 million.

Bridgewest Ventures invests across sectors including:

Life Sciences

Medical Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Advanced Materials

Clean Technology

By connecting international capital with New Zealand-originated innovation, Bridgewest Ventures aims to help companies expand globally while supporting high-value employment, export growth, and commercialization of intellectual property developed within New Zealand's research and technology sectors.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can US investors invest in rapidly emerging deep-tech ventures in New Zealand and Australia?

Bridgewest Venture Fund I LP accepts institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and international migrant investors. The Fund is one of the leading gateways for offshore capital seeking exposure to Australia and New Zealand's rapidly emerging deep-technology ecosystem. The Fund remains open through Q4 2026 and targets total commitments of NZ$100 million. Contact Bridgewest Ventures for information.

Is Bridgewest Venture Fund I eligible under New Zealand's Active Investor Plus visa program?

Yes. Bridgewest Venture Fund I is structured as an eligible investment under New Zealand's Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa program, allowing qualifying international investors to meet approved investment criteria under New Zealand's migrant investment framework while gaining exposure to the country's emerging deep-technology sector.

Why are investors looking at New Zealand and Australia for venture capital opportunities?

New Zealand and Australia are increasingly recognized as overlooked innovation markets producing globally competitive technology and research. Bridgewest Ventures like many international investors, see the region as an opportunity to access high-quality intellectual property, earlier-stage companies, and geographic diversification outside traditional venture hubs such as Silicon Valley, Europe, and Asia, and gain exposure to stable markets that may offer resilience during periods of global economic and geopolitical volatility.

What makes Bridgewest Ventures different from traditional venture capital firms?

Unlike many venture capital firms that operate primarily as passive financial investors, Bridgewest Ventures uses an active operational model designed to help portfolio companies scale globally. The firm works closely with founders to strengthen commercialization, governance, strategic partnerships, and international market expansion.

Additional information is available at:

Bridgewest Ventures

About Bridgewest Ventures

Bridgewest Ventures is the venture capital platform of Bridgewest Group, focused on building globally competitive companies originating from New Zealand and international research ecosystems. With operations across seven countries and more than 25 years of venture creation and investment experience, Bridgewest Ventures combines institutional investment capability, operational expertise, and international commercial networks to help emerging companies scale globally.

Media & Investor Contact

Saum Vahdat

Chief Executive Officer

Bridgewest Ventures

+1 310 717 5600

[email protected]

Paul Brownsey

General Partner

Bridgewest Ventures

+64 21 447 076

[email protected]

John Van der Wielen

Senior Adviser

Bridgewest Group

‭+61 472 510 006‬

[email protected]

SOURCE Bridgewest Ventures