Bridging Coasts: California Students Collaborate with Vermont Community on Environmental Solutions through NSF-Funded STEM Initiative

MONROVIA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Senator Wendy Harrison of Vermont recently met with 15 undergraduate students, who traveled with Oak Crest Institute of Science faculty to the scenic Potash Hill campus in Marlboro from Citrus College, California. This unique collaboration, made possible by the Pathways to STEM project (#1953594) funded by the National Science Foundation, focused on addressing critical environmental science issues through hands-on field research, rigorous academic coursework, and STEM communication training.

Southern Californian students posing with Vermont State Senator Wendy Harrison (center). Amanda Steppe and Brandon Koehn, two undergraduate community college students from Southern California, tending the garden at the Rich Earth Institute in Brattleboro, Vermont.

Throughout their stay, the students participated in an immersive week-long module where they explored local environmental features, conducted scientific research, and prepared policy briefs. The program culminated in a presentation of these policy briefs at the Marlboro Community Center to an audience of interested community members.

Senator Harrison, a strong advocate for environmental sustainability, expressed keen interest in the students' research findings. Her engagement provided the students with a unique opportunity to connect their academic work to real-world policy implications. Harrison shared her perspectives on how their research could impact local and state-level environmental policies. She also encouraged the students to continue applying their scientific knowledge to help address Vermont's environmental challenges.

"Pathways to STEM provides student participants with opportunities to connect theory and knowledge to real-world applications," said Dr. Marianne Smith, the program director. "The Vermont experience allowed students to gain practical insights into environmental challenges and consider meaningful solutions while also exposing them to a range of career options they may not have previously considered."

The Pathways to STEM project was designed to expose students to various facets of environmental science through experiential learning. The Vermont module was the final experience for the students, who had experienced laboratory research at Oak Crest Institute in Science in Monrovia, CA, and marine biology at the Wrigley Marine Science Center on Catalina Island off the Los Angeles coast. Vermont gave students a firsthand experience using scientific theory in solving environmental challenges.

One highlight of the Vermont trip was a visit to the Rich Earth Institute, where students learned about cutting-edge urine recycling and nutrient recovery methods. These innovative waste management techniques align with Vermont's broader sustainability goals and resonated deeply with the students, particularly when Senator Harrison discussed how these technologies could be implemented on a larger scale within the state.

The Vermont experience not only enriched the students' academic and professional perspectives but also strengthened their commitment to addressing environmental issues. As one student, pointed out "as scientists, if we're not informed on the issues and how interconnected they are with our communities' everyday lives, it will be unlikely that we'll be able to propose solutions or encourage political action that might lead to meaningful interventions."

The students have returned to California with a renewed sense of purpose, equipped with practical skills and a broadened perspective. They are eager to apply their newfound knowledge to their academic and professional journeys, with many now considering careers in environmental science and public policy.

