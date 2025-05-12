Bridging Continents: EIT Digital supports EU's 'Choose Europe' initiative

BRUSSELS and SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EIT Digital, a leading European digital innovation and entrepreneurial education organization, today announced a new initiative strategically aligned with the European Commission's "Choose Europe" initiative. This collaboration aims to attract U.S.-based researchers and global entrepreneurs to Europe's vibrant digital innovation ecosystem.

Launched on 5 May 2025 at Sorbonne University in Paris, "Choose Europe" represents a €500 million investment by the European Union, supplemented by an additional €100 million from France. The program seeks to position Europe as a global hub for scientific research and innovation, offering substantial incentives such as "super grants", extended contracts, and relocation bonuses to international researchers, particularly those from the United States.

In response, EIT Digital has developed tailored programs to facilitate the integration of U.S. researchers, entrepreneurs and global innovators into Europe's digital landscape.

The initiative consists of a track for researchers, led by EIT Digital Silicon Valley Foundation and a track for entrepreneurs. These include:

SPIN: Rise: A three-month hybrid pre-incubation program providing practical tools to strengthen public funding applications and develop compelling pitches for potential investors.

SPIN: Explore: A nine-hour online course offering foundational business skills and insights into transitioning innovations from the lab to the market.

Additionally, EIT Digital's renowned Growth Services program has allocated a limited number of positions for U.S. scaleups. This initiative assists tech companies in accessing necessary funding to expand their operations in Europe through a structured approach encompassing preparation, investor connections, and fundraising support.

Early stage entrepreneurs can have access to EIT Digital's Venture Incubation Program, a two-stage initiative, combining entrepreneurial education and venture-building support.

Federico Menna, CEO of EIT Digital, stated: "The 'Choose Europe' initiative presents an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen transatlantic scientific collaboration and a chance for global entrepreneurs to benefit from the European Way of Life. Our dedicated programs build on top of the European Commission's initiative offering U.S.-based talents a privileged pathway into Europe's digital innovation ecosystem, enabling them to contribute to solving global challenges through technology, essentially a place to land in Europe with EIT Digital."

EIT Digital's initiative aligns seamlessly with the European Commission's vision of making Europe a global magnet for researchers, offering scientific freedom, stable and predictable funding opportunities, state-of-the-art facilities, and a vibrant international community of top-tier talent.

Participation in EIT Digital's SPIN and Growth Services programs offers U.S. researchers and entrepreneurs the opportunity to join a European network of over 350 partners, including universities, research centers, and leading tech companies.

For more information on EIT Digital's programs for U.S.-based researchers and entrepreneurs, please visit www.eitdigital.eu/globalinnovatorsforeurope

About EIT Digital

EIT Digital is a pan-European organization promoting open innovation and entrepreneurial education. Since its launch, EIT Digital has equipped more than 3,500 students with the skills to innovate and become entrepreneurs; supported more than 780 start-ups and scaleups to grow internationally, created more than 250 ventures and launched more than 540 products and services commercially.