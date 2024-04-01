QIONGHAI, China, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sub-forum on Religious Harmony and Mutual Learning Among Civilizations took place at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 by March 29. Nine religious representatives from China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Nepal, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka engaged in a roundtable discussion centered on the theme Flow of Dharma to the East and Thousands of Miles of Fellowship - Confronting Challenges and Achieving Mutual Growth Through the Wisdom and Compassion of Buddha. The Minister of Religious Affairs of Cambodia, Chay Borin, attended the event as a special guest.

Bridging Cultures: Boao Forum's Sub-Forum on Religious Harmony Sparks Global Buddhist Dialogue

With a collective aspiration to strengthen the "Golden Bond" of Buddhism connecting China, South Korea, and Japan

The forum kicked off with an engaging introduction by YIN SHUN, Head of the Youth Division of the China Committee on Religion and Peace (CCRP), Vice President of the Buddhist Association of China, and President of the Buddhist Association of Hainan Province.

On behalf of the Chinese Buddhist community, YAN JUE, Vice President of the China Committee on Religion and Peace (CCRP), Co-chair of Religions for Peace, and President of the Buddhist Association of China, gracefully extended an invitation to the esteemed guests of honor. He invoked the spirit of compassion and peace, expressing his heartfelt wish that Buddhist communities across the globe uphold the traditional Dharma fellowship and collaborate to create a peaceful, beautiful, and dignified Pure Land on Earth.

KOBAYAKAWA KODAI, Abbot of the Myoujiyama Daichoin Temple and Permanent Researcher at the Comprehensive Research Centre of the Soto Zen School, delved into the rich history of Soto Zen's development in Japan. He expressed his gratitude to the religious forum for providing such a valuable platform and conveyed his aspiration that representatives of all faiths seize the opportunity to reflect on the history of friendly Buddhist exchanges worldwide, fostering friendships, pooling strengths, sharing wisdom, and mutually enriching each other's practices.

MU AE, Chairman of the Acharya Review Committee at the Education Institute of Jogye Order and esteemed Member of the Sangha Examination Council of Jogye Order, explored the 1,700-year tapestry of friendship and cultural exchanges between South Korean and Chinese Buddhism. He eagerly anticipated the opportunity to further enhance the amicable interactions among the people of China, South Korea, and Japan through the sub-forum, serving as a vehicle to share future Asian values and fostering a platform for harmony and coexistence.

Embrace the values of the three traditions of Buddhism, fostering their consummate interfusion in our quest for worldwide peace

THICH DUC THIEN, Vice President, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Viet Nam Buddhist Sangha, Head of the Department of International Buddhist Affairs and Member of the National Assembly of Vietnam, looked forward to enhancing the wide-ranging co-operation with practitioners of Chinese Buddhism in the realms of Buddhist education, academic exchanges, scripture translation, meditation practices, and the preservation of Buddhist cultural heritage, with the aim of fostering the spread and growth of Buddhism not only throughout the region but globally.

BOUR KRY, the Great Supreme Patriarch of Dhammayutta Order of the Kingdom of Cambodia, outlined the progress made in three Sino-Cambodian Buddhist exchange and co-operation initiatives, including the translation of Buddhist scriptures, the compilation of historical records, and the overseas study programs for Buddhist monks. He highlighted the broadening of the scope of exchanges and collaborations between the Buddhist communities of China and Cambodia, transcending the initial focus on Buddhist culture to encompass Buddhist education, youth empowerment, public service and philanthropy, medical and healthcare services, as well as ecological and environmental protection.

KIRINDE ASSAJI, Rajakeeya Panditha, Deputy Chief High Prelate of Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, said, "Today, we reunite in Boao, committed to fostering dialogues and consensus on cooperation, bearing witness to fresh perspectives, endeavors, and friendships that transcend cultural divides, and, by doing so, enriching our cherished Buddhist cultural heritage. Let us remain steadfast in promoting harmonious development and cooperation between the East and the West as we move forward."

LHARKYAL LAMA, Vice Chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT) and Chief Abbot of the Palyul Ling Monastery in Kathmandu, acknowledged the deep resonance of the sub-forum's advocacy for religious harmony and mutual understanding of civilizations with Lumbini's essence of compassion, peace, and tolerance. He expressed his confidence that Nepal and China would continue to serve as a bridge for Buddhist exchanges, elevating humanistic interactions between the two countries to unprecedented heights.

Chen Ruifeng attended the event and delivered the closing remarks. He highlighted the positive impact of Buddhist principles such as compassion, peace, the Middle Way, and consummate interfusion in addressing the shared challenges humanity faces today.

