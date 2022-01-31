Bridging the Achievement Gap: Enrollment Summer Advantage 2022 is Now Open

"At Summer Advantage, we support every scholar in having fun, staying active, engaged, and learning over the summer," said SA Executive Director Nonzwakazi Hill. "It is our mission to provide our scholars with a safe, memorable, and high-quality learning experience. We work to support their mastery in core subjects and stimulate their dreams and aspirations for the future."

Keep your child learning over the summer, prevent summer learning loss, and help them catch up from COVID learning loss.

SA is a 5-week learning program that offers research-based academic instruction, a wide variety of hands-on enrichment classes, field trips, community service initiatives, motivational speakers, and the arts.

Studies show that the math skills of nearly all students dip during the summer. However, children's reading and language skills in affluent, higher-income communities often continue to grow over the summer. In contrast, children's literacy skills in underserved communities tend to decline. The achievement gap between these students widens every summer and has a substantial cumulative effect until Summer Advantage USA. SA works to lessen that gap.

The program partners with school districts and philanthropic partners in local communities to provide students with a safe and fun learning environment. This year's program dates and locations are:

Alabama : June 13 - July 15, 2022

: Colorado : June 20th - July 22nd , 2022

: , 2022 Indiana : June 13 - July 15, 2022

: Michigan : June 27 - July 29, 2022 & July 5 - August 5, 2022

: & Ohio : June 13 - July 15, 2022

: Texas: June 13 - July 15, 2022

Washington D.C. : July 5 - August 5, 2022

: Virtual: June 13 - July 15, 2022

Seats are limited. Parents should visit summeradvantage.org to find their nearest location and apply.

About Summer Advantage USA : Summer Advantage USA partners with schools and school districts to provide scientifically proven, cost-efficient summer learning programs with maximized learning time, outstanding instruction and mentorship, parental involvement, skill-based curricula, rigorous evaluation, and fun enrichment activities. Summer Advantage currently serves children in Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Washington D.C., and Virtually.

SOURCE Summer Advantage USA