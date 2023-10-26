Bridging the Future: Limitless Space Institute and IHS Towers Launch STEM Initiative for Brazil and Nigeria

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless Space Institute (LSI) today announced a new partnership with IHS Towers that will encourage students in Brazil and Nigeria to pursue careers in STEM and space exploration. Twenty educators from Brazil and Nigeria will be invited to join the 12-month Limitless Global Educator Program and access a carefully curated space education curriculum. Delivered by experts from the Limitless Space Institute, educators will benefit from monthly virtual workshops with insights from guest speakers on space exploration, an invitation to attend the LSI Institute in Houston, Texas, for one week and in-person visits from Limitless Space Institute representatives to Brazil and Nigeria for hands-on workshops.

Kaci Heins, Director of the Limitless Space Institute, commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with IHS Towers in our pursuit to elevate global STEM education. Educators and students are the heart of the future STEM workforce and space exploration. An energized educator lights the path for our future problem solvers and explorers. Space exploration is a symbol for global cooperation, and we are thrilled to empower educators in Brazil and Nigeria."

Sam Darwish, Chairman & CEO, IHS Towers, said, "I am incredibly excited to announce our partnership with the Limitless Space Institute, as we seek to continue strengthening education opportunities with a particular focus on increasing access to STEM subjects. Engineering excellence is IHS' lifeblood, and we could not be prouder to support the Limitless Space Institute's mission to equip educators globally with the resources and experiences they need to teach science and technology."

About Limitless Space Institute: Limitless Space Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire and educate the next generation to travel beyond our solar system and to research and develop enabling technologies. LSI advances the pursuit of relevant deep space exploration R&D through in-house research, fellowships, grants, outreach, education, and educator professional development. For more information, please visit: https://www.limitlessspace.org/global-educators/

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is one of the largest independent multinational towercos solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has nearly 40,000 towers across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: [email protected] or visit: https://www.ihstowers.com/br-pt

