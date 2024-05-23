Bridging the Gap Between Companies and Global Marketing Excellence

Empowering in-house marketing: a new model that redefines marketing agencies

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Via Marketing Co. announced a client-centric shift in its marketing agency model, a move set to introduce efficiency, on-demand scaling, and ultimately reduce marketing costs for clients—addressing the needs of companies navigating a recessionary environment.

Efficiently Leveraging Global Talent: The New Marketing Agency Model Via

Marketing has assembled a diverse team of top-tier global marketing, creative, and tech experts available in any capacity. Under the revamped agency model, each client is paired with a dedicated senior marketing strategist and a marketing project manager. This approach not only ensures high quality and eradicates inconsistencies but also reduces the workload associated with managing multiple agencies and freelancers.

Executive Insight

"We're cutting down the excesses that traditional agency models carry, providing our clients with not only access to a wealth of global expertise, but also the best bang for their buck," says Almog (Al) Sosin, Managing Director at Via Marketing Co.

Benefits of Via's New Marketing Agency Model:

Quality and Consistency: Ensures strategic alignment and top-quality across all projects.

Ensures strategic alignment and top-quality across all projects. Scaling On-Demand: Provides flexible, global expertise to scale marketing as needed.

Provides flexible, global expertise to scale marketing as needed. Cost Efficiency: Cuts costs through strategic use of global wage differences and expert management.

Cuts costs through strategic use of global wage differences and expert management. Workload Reduction: Simplifies client efforts with a single contact point for all services.

The new marketing agency model is already available, offering clients the opportunity to streamline their marketing efforts, optimize costs, and leverage our global network of experts from our headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, to our operations across the US, APAC, EMEA, and Israel. For more information on Via's new marketing agency model, visit https://viamrkting.com/who-we-are/

Discover the Via Marketing Way

Via Marketing Co. is a full-service B2B marketing agency serving a diverse range of clients, from tech startups to S&P 500 and Fortune 500 giants.

Visit our website or contact us to see how our new model can transform your business and brand growth.

For a free consultation, contact us today or visit our website:

Visit: Via Marketing Co.

Email: [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

ALMOG (AL) SOSIN, MANAGING DIRECTOR

VIA MARKETING CO.

PHONE: +1-833-738-0001

EMAIL: [email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Via Marketing Co.