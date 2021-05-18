Bridging the Gap: The Knowledge House Addresses Digital Divide with Free National Program Expansion

BRONX, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowledge House (TKH) announces their nationwide expansion to provide free digital skills training in coding and design programs through technical training, career support, and a comprehensive network of partners to help disconnected job seekers secure rewarding careers in the tech economy and become financially independent. This programming will serve young people, ages 14-35, in three (3) major cities -- Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA and Newark, NJ as well as continued programming in New York State. The seven-year-old nonprofit looks forward to accepting 200 new students into their award-winning program by July 1st.

"We saw our program applications increase by 200% at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, 1 out of 5 of all job openings are in tech. Because of the unprecedented amount of community and corporate support we received last year, TKH is poised to meet increased demand, especially in new cities, where the digital divide keeps people of color out of the growing innovation economy," explains Jerelyn Rodriguez, CEO and Co-Founder, The Knowledge House.

The Knowledge House will be hosting recruitment events during the first two weeks of June, for potential new students to sign up for their program with a live webinar speaker series featuring Jerelyn Rodriguez, CEO, as moderator and several guests from the media, technology and non-profit sectors. The interactive, one-hour, series will address: the digital divide affecting Black, Brown and Indigenous youth and young adults, career opportunities to work within the billion-dollar tech industry and how TKH will provide opportunities to combat those issues, along with support from their local community partners, per city.

Recruitment Week panelists will be announced on June 1st on TKH website and social media platforms.

The Knowledge House will offer programs to amplify meaningful pathways to a career in technology with collaborations from community based organizations in their expansion sites to reach these new locations and continue to serve the target population of Black, Brown and Indigenous; 14 - 35; disenfranchised by systemic classism, racism and sexism that impedes access to jobs with a livable wage.

